MOU with University of the West Indies will contribute to UN Sustainable Development Goals

UB President Satish K. Tripathi signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sir Hilary Beckles, vice chancellor of the University of the West Indies, on May 20 at a celebratory event at the president’s home. The MOU will help achieve the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Nancy J. Parisi

Agreement will also create new opportunities for UB faculty and students in sustainable development leadership

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with leaders of the University of the West Indies (UWI), on May 20 to help achieve the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The MOU, which connects UB with the five campuses in the Caribbean university system headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica, will foster collaborations between faculty and students, encourage more research and study abroad opportunities, and create a new shared graduate program.



Tripathi met with Sir Hilary Beckles, UWI vice chancellor, and Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States, on May 20 during their visit to UB and Western New York. Delegates from UWI, the National Association of Jamaican and Supportive Organizations, and university and community leaders helped celebrate the partnership.



“With this memorandum of understanding between UB and UWI, we formalize our commitment to build upon our shared strengths, harness our disciplinary expertise and foster collaborations in service of the greater good,” Tripathi said. “As we work together to foster global sustainability and resiliency, our endeavors will be that much more impactful by virtue of our shared contributions.”



This MOU follows a previous partnership formed between UWI and the State University of New York (SUNY) in 2013. One of the top goals was to create a SUNY-UWI Center for Leadership and Sustainable Development (CLSD) that would attract future global leaders and catalyze transformative research collaborations across SUNY and UWI campuses relevant to democratic participation, leadership and governance.



The focus was to find solutions to specific problems that are hindering individual countries from achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, explained Gene Morse, SUNY Distinguished Professor in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, who also serves as an adjunct professor in the Faculty of Medical Sciences, UWI Mona Campus.



Morse was named executive director of the CLSD last fall. This development helped create the pathway for the university-wide MOU. Morse also directs UB’s Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences (CIGBS), which will serve as the new UB home for CLSD.



“The mission of the CLSD remains focused on addressing the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and this MOU provides the roadmap to strengthen our partnership and pursue plans for a global leadership hub,” Beckles said. “The CLSD will assist countries to develop implementation plans through the research conducted by graduate students and their CLSD mentors, along with in-country business and government advisors.”

