Four from UB receive NSF Graduate Research Fellowship

Ashlee N. Ford Versypt, associate professor of chemical and biological engineering, and faculty fellow for NSF GRFP

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Three University at Buffalo students and one alumna have received prestigious National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP) scholarships.

Two alumni and one current students received honorable mentions.

The latest awards continue UB’s success in placing its students as winners in the GRFP scholarship program. Launched in 1952, the GRFP represents the oldest continuous investment in the nation’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce. As one of the most competitive scholastic programs in the U.S., it recruits high-potential, early-career scientists and engineers, and supports their graduate research training.

“The NSF Graduate Research Fellowship is a great recognition of the recipients’ accomplishments,” says Ashlee N. Ford Versypt, associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, and faculty fellow for NSF GRFP at UB. “Their potential for further impacts in their fields of research is a reflection of the outstanding research environment at UB.

“Additionally, Ariel Lighty, one of this year’s recipients, is a graduate student in my lab, which is very exciting personally.”

The UB students and recent graduates who received the GRFP are: