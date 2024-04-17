RIT and UB School of Law announce 3+3 partnership

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rochester Institute of Technology and the University at Buffalo School of Law announce a new 3+3 accelerated BS/JD program. Qualified undergraduate students at RIT will have the opportunity to earn both their undergraduate and law degrees from RIT and UB School of Law in just six years of full-time study, saving them one full year of time and tuition. This new collaboration expands RIT’s 3+3 program partnership with Syracuse University and UB School of Law’s partnerships with nine other colleges and universities throughout New York State.

“Accelerated degree pathways can be invaluable for students who are hoping to streamline their education. Partnering with the University at Buffalo School of Law will provide more options for our students as they work toward law school,” said Kelly Norris Martin, interim dean of RIT’s College of Liberal Arts. “Having a plan in place that can save students both time and money is a clear benefit, but participating in the program can also provide some guidance as they navigate the world of higher education and ensure that they have the foundation they need to succeed in their career goals.”



To be eligible to apply, undergraduate students at RIT must have completed a minimum of 90 credits by the end of their third year of undergraduate studies; earned a cumulative undergraduate GPA of 3.5 or higher; and successfully completed the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) with an LSAT score at or above the median LSAT score for the School of Law’s previous year’s enrolled class, or a GRE score at or above the 70th percentile on Verbal Reasoning and 40th percentile on Quantitative Reasoning.



An application to the School of Law must be submitted through LSAC (the Law School Admission Council) no later than Feb. 1 of their junior year of academic studies at RIT. Interested undergraduate students are encouraged to consult with their academic advisement office during their first or second year to discuss and plan for the application process.

“We have always had a strong connection to RIT and the Rochester area,” says S. Todd Brown, interim dean and professor at UB School of Law. “More than 1,100 UB Law graduates are members of the Rochester legal community, and many received their undergraduate degree from RIT. We are pleased to partner with a school that has provided us with so many future leaders in the legal profession, and we expect that this accelerated path to the profession will facilitate even more.”

For more information about the partnership, go to the RIT 3+3 law program webpage.