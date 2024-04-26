New algorithm cuts through ‘noisy’ data to better predict tipping points

Naoki Masuda, professor of mathematics, is the lead author of a study that identifies the best data points for prediciting tipping points across various systems. Photo: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki/University at Buffalo

Naoki Masuda poses for a portrait. There is a chalkboard of equations behind him.

“Every node is somewhat noisy ... but some may change earlier and more drastically than others when a tipping point is near. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you’re trying to predict a climate catastrophe or mental health crisis, mathematics tells us to look for fluctuations.

Changes in data, from wildlife population to anxiety levels, can be an early warning signal that a system is reaching a critical threshold, known as a tipping point, in which those changes may accelerate or even become irreversible.

But which data points matter most? And which are simply just noise?

A new algorithm developed by University at Buffalo researchers can identify the most predictive data points that a tipping point is near. Detailed in Nature Communications, this theoretical framework uses the power of stochastic differential equations to observe the fluctuation of data points, or nodes, and then determine which should be used to calculate an early warning signal.

Simulations confirmed this method was more accurate at predicting theoretical tipping points than randomly selecting nodes.

“Every node is somewhat noisy — in other words, it changes over time — but some may change earlier and more drastically than others when a tipping point is near. Selecting the right set of nodes may improve the quality of the early warning signal, as well as help us avoid wasting resources observing uninformative nodes,” says the study’s lead author, Naoki Masuda, PhD, professor and director of graduate studies in the UB Department of Mathematics, within the College of Arts and Sciences.

The study was co-authored by Neil MacLaren, Phd, a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Mathematics, and Kazuyuki Aihara, PhD, executive director of the International Research Center for Neurointelligence at the University of Tokyo.

The work was supported by the National Science Foundation and the Japan Science and Technology Agency.