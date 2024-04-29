Nielsen’s contributions to the ACA are recognized, documented in the Obama Presidency Oral History

Nancy Nielsen is one of the “extraordinary people” invited to tell the story of the 44th presidency, now online

“UB gave me a chance. I was lucky that the admissions committee let me in, and I will never forget it. My whole career has been here and I’ve just been very fortunate. I owe it all to UB. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Growing up in Elkins, West Virginia, (current population 6,800), Nancy H. Nielsen, MD, PhD, could not have fathomed that she would one day not only meet the president of the United States but work with his administration to completely transform health care in America.

Now her work — and that of many others — on the Affordable Care Act, from advocacy to implementation, has been documented for posterity in the Obama Presidency Oral History.

Nielsen, senior associate dean for health policy in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, is one of the “extraordinary people from all walks of life” invited to participate in the Obama Presidency Oral History project. Compiled by Columbia University, the history is based on more than a thousand hours of interviews with hundreds of people.

Just being invited to do the interview was an incredible honor, Nielsen said. It also gave her a chance to review how she came to take part in one of the most significant health care reforms the U.S. has ever seen. She recounts some of the highlights in this video.

‘Nontraditional’ MD student

In 1973, with a PhD in microbiology and a faculty position at the Jacobs School, Nielsen was accepted to the UB medical school. She was a “nontraditional” student, since she already had a faculty position and was also raising five small children. She was one of just 30 women in her class of 135.

After graduating and serving as the first woman chief resident in internal medicine at Buffalo General, Nielsen was board-certified as an internist. In addition to running a busy private practice, she was drawn to the policy side of medicine. She served as president of the Erie County Medical Society, became involved with the state medical society and started working at the national level.

She served four consecutive terms as speaker of the American Medical Association House of Delegates and in 2008 was elected AMA president, a term that coincided with the intensifying national health care debate.

While Nielsen was president-elect, the AMA launched its Voice for the Uninsured campaign, advocating for health care reforms that would extend health insurance coverage to Americans who didn’t have it.

In preparing for the campaign, the AMA media relations staff asked if Nielsen had any patients who were uninsured.