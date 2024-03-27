To capture methane emissions, scientists create nanoshell catalysts

The image above depicts the unique flame reactor developed in Mark Swihart’s lab that creates catalysts in one step.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A University at Buffalo-led research team is developing new catalysts that aim to turn climate-warming methane emissions into useful commercial products.

The work, described last month in Nature Communications, could impact numerous industries – including natural gas and crude oil production, livestock farming, landfilling and coal mining – where methane is a byproduct.

“There is an opportunity with methane to make more of an immediate impact in reducing climate-warming emissions. We’re working on a cost-effective solution to turn this industrial byproduct into valuable goods, such as chemical feedstocks,” says lead author Mark T. Swihart, SUNY Distinguished Professor and chair of the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering in the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Swihart, also a SUNY Empire Innovation Professor and faculty member in UB’s RENEW Institute, added that the technology has broader applications in semiconductors, biotechnology, electrochemistry and other fields in need of new and improved materials.

Shuo Liu, a PhD candidate in Swihart’s lab, is first author of the study.

Co-authors include Jeffery J. Urban, PhD, Chaochao Dun, PhD, Jinghua Guo, PhD, all members of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Feipeng Yang, PhD, who was at Berkeley during the experiments but now works at Brookhaven National Laboratory; Qike Jiang of Westlake University in China; and Zhengxi Xuan, UB PhD student.