Jacobs School appoints nationally known health disparities researcher as chair of the Department of Medicine

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Leonard E. Egede, MD, (pronounced E-getty) chief of the Division of Internal Medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin and director of its Center for Advancing Population Science, has been appointed chair of the Department of Medicine in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.

He will also be president and CEO of UBMD Internal Medicine of the UBMD Physicians’ Group.

Egede is a nationally recognized health disparities researcher whose work focuses on developing and testing innovative interventions aimed at addressing and ultimately eliminating health disparities in chronic medical and mental health conditions that result from race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status and geographic location.

He will join UB on July 1. Brian Murray, MD, has been serving as interim chair of the department since January 2023.

The Department of Medicine is the Jacobs School’s largest, comprising 13 divisions spanning a wide range of specialties, from general internal medicine and infectious disease to diabetes and geriatrics. The department is home to nearly 200 faculty members who teach, conduct research and provide patient care in Western New York.

A national leader

“Dr. Egede is a premier, national leader in health disparities research,” said Allison Brashear, MD, vice president for health sciences at UB and dean of the Jacobs School. “His appointment is a significant milestone for the Jacobs School and its commitment to improve health care in Western New York. Bringing a national leader in primary care with deep experience in research in health equity as the next chair of the Jacobs School’s largest department underscores our commitment to our community.”

She added: “Dr. Egede embodies the qualities of a visionary leader who is poised to advance the Department of Medicine at the Jacobs School. His proven track record of transformative leadership, research excellence, commitment to diversity and inclusion and dedication to primary care make him an exceptional choice for this role.”

Egede said: “I am honored to join the prestigious Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and to be part of the vibrant community in Buffalo. The opportunity to contribute to the school's rich tradition of excellence in medical education, research and community engagement is truly exciting. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues, students and community partners to address health care disparities, advance research and enhance patient care in Buffalo and beyond.”

With over 24 years of academic leadership, Egede has spearheaded significant initiatives in research, mentorship and faculty development. His research endeavors include leading numerous National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants, including five R01 grants and an R21, and securing nearly $20 million total in funding. He has published more than 450 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals, reflecting his impactful research and commitment to advancing health equity.

He directs a six-year, $2.8 million project funded by Advancing Healthier Wisconsin, focused on addressing health disparities in Milwaukee's African American community. As the inaugural Milwaukee Community Chair in Health Equity Research, Egede is committed to bringing to his work as a researcher, a clinical practitioner and educator of trainees a deep understanding of the social determinants of health in his community.

Community engagement is key

Timothy F. Murphy, MD, SUNY Distinguished Professor and senior associate dean for clinical and translational research, said the level of community engagement Egede observed in his visits to Buffalo played a role in his decision to join UB.

Murphy, who founded UB’s Community Health Equity Research Institute, invited Egede to meet with local clergy, and community and academic leaders, including those at the Buffalo Center for Health Equity and UB’s Center for Urban Studies.

“Dr. Egede’s appointment reflects the commitment of the Jacobs School to expanding and elevating UB’s work in health disparities,” said Murphy. “In meetings with local leaders, Dr. Egede had the chance to see just how engaged and energized this community is. He saw that UB’s community partners are people with ideas, plans and absolute commitments to this work.”

Egede’s dedication to mentorship and faculty development has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous researchers and clinicians. His leadership roles in academic programs, such as the master’s in clinical/translational research and the KL2 program at the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Clinical and Translational Science Institute, have been marked by innovation and inclusivity, resulting in expanded research portfolios and increased diversity among scholars. He has demonstrated a commitment to inclusive excellence through initiatives focused on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within his division.

With a focus on diabetes and geriatrics, Egede’s clinical expertise in internal medicine further enriches his leadership capabilities; he also maintains clinical practice.

Egede grew up in the central part of Nigeria and earned his medical degree from the University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria, and his master’s from the Medical University of South Carolina. His postgraduate training and fellowship appointments include an internship and residency in internal medicine at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, where he also served as chief resident. He completed a Health Services Research Fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, and board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.