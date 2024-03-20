In Ghana, UB infectious disease physicians embarked on a different kind of medical mission

Faculty from UB's Division of Infectious Diseases received permission from the chief of the Cape Coast region of Ghana to hold a clinic there and connect with local health care providers and faculty. Back row, from left: Seth Glassman of UB; Nana Kwesi Amoyaw III (Amoyawhen); Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, president and Paramount Chief of Cape Coast; Patrick Kenney of UB; Ruben Maxwell-Bannaman, assistant regional registrar. Front row, from left: John Hu and Alyssa Shon, both of UB; Kwabena Ansah Odei-Kum, medical officer, University Hospital, KNUST – Kumasi; Shipra Goel, UB internal medicine resident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Traditional medical missions often involve medical professionals from well-resourced, high-income countries traveling to under-resourced, low-income countries to provide health care to a local population for a limited period of time.

Earlier this year, a group of University at Buffalo infectious disease physicians traveled to Ghana with a plan to do things a little differently.

“There’s this concept of global health that in some ways can be an extension of colonialism, where you go into this country to ‘save’ the local population with your advanced medical care,” says John C. Hu, MD, PhD, clinical assistant professor of medicine and Clinical and Translational Science Institute K Scholar in the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB.

“That’s the wrong way to look at it. As infectious disease physicians, we want to have the humility to approach it in a different way,” he explains. “The important aspect is to try and build something bidirectional, to not come in as outsiders but to partner with ongoing initiatives in Ghana.”

The trip was led by Dorothy Siaw-Asamoah, PhD, clinical professor of organization and human resources and faculty director for global programs in the UB School of Management. Siaw-Asamoah, a native of Ghana, leads interdisciplinary groups of UB faculty and students to Ghana every year.

Hu led the medical portion of the trip, along with Seth Glassman, MD, clinical assistant professor of medicine; Alyssa S. Shon, MD, clinical assistant professor of medicine; Patrick Kenney, MD, who is finishing up his adult/pediatric infectious disease fellowship at UB this semester; and Shipra Goel, MD, UB internal medicine resident with the Catholic Health System-Sisters of Charity Program.

“The ultimate goal is to establish education, clinical and research exchanges with our partners in Ghana,” says Hu. “Infectious disease is such a geographic and locality-driven practice, we really learn from each other in terms of the disease process but also how hurdles are tackled with different levels of resources.”

He notes that while the conventional perspective is that African countries are low- to middle-resourced, the HIV research he observed in Ghana is world-class.