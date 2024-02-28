Study proposes streamlined approach to developing cancer drugs

David Heppner, Jere Solo Assistant Professor of medicinal chemistry, and Blessing Ogboo, a PhD student, are authors of a new study that proposes a streamlined approach to developing new cancer drugs. Photo: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo

David Heppner and Blessing Ogboo, wearing white lab coats, photographed together inside a Natural Sciences Complex lab. A graphic of a protein is inserted next to them.

“We hope our recent studies and others like them can better inform decision making in the drug discovery process, creating cost savings and decreasing time to new therapies. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drug discovery can be a frustrating process of trial and error.

Scientists using fragment-based drug discovery link fragments of different molecules together to create a more potent drug but may not know whether a compound works until millions of dollars in research and development have already been spent.

New University at Buffalo research may offer a more streamlined approach, allowing drug makers to determine the viability of a fragment-based design earlier in the process.

While developing a fragment-based drug to treat lung cancer, a team co-led by UB found that where they linked fragments together had a large effect on potency.

“Despite consisting of the same molecule fragments, we found that one of our compounds was superadditive, while the other was virtually inactive. The main difference between the two was the points at which their fragments were linked together,” says David Heppner, PhD, Jere Solo Assistant Professor of medicinal chemistry in the UB College of Arts and Sciences and co-senior author of the study, which published Feb. 20 in Communications Chemistry, an open-access Nature Portfolio Journal.

Molecule fragments are often linked together using another molecule, typically called linkers. Much attention is paid to their length and the kinds of atoms inside, while their placement on fragments, or the points of connection, is often left up to chance.

But Heppner and his team say that determining the optimal point of connection at the onset, while perhaps cumbersome, is most efficient.

“We believe our approach adds more intelligence to the drug optimization process and minimizes the amount of work needed to find the most potent structure,” says co-lead author Blessing Ogboo, a PhD student in Heppner’s lab.