The key to detecting forever chemicals could involve this common mineral

University at Buffalo chemist Luis Colon works in his lab in UB's Natural Sciences Complex. Colon is the principal investigator on a National Science Foundation grant to develop adsorbent materials for detecting forever chemicals. Credit: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo

“Our materials should be able to concentrate particular pollutants and allow us to analyze them at very low quantities. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When it comes to forever chemicals, it doesn’t take much to do harm to humans and the environment. In fact, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says some of these near indestructible chemicals can even pose risks at currently undetectable levels.

That’s why improving detection methods is crucial both now and in the years to come, as the chemical compounds are likely to be found in more places and linked to more health defects.

University at Buffalo chemist Luis Colón has received a $457,080 National Science Foundation grant to do just that. As principal investigator, Colón will develop adsorbent materials that can enhance the detection of forever chemicals and other pollutants at low levels within water samples.

“We cannot determine quantities of pollutants in the environment — or eventually extract them — until we have the right materials,” says Colón, PhD, SUNY Distinguished Professor and A. Conger Goodyear Professor in the UB Department of Chemistry. “Our materials should be able to concentrate particular pollutants and allow us to analyze them at very low quantities.”

Forever chemicals, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are a group of manmade compounds that have been widely used in consumer products for decades and can take hundreds or even thousands of years to break down. Linked to ailments like cancer and infertility, PFAS are believed to be in at least 45% of the nation’s drinking water and in the blood of practically every American.

There are more than 15,000 types of PFAS, according to the National Institutes of Health, yet only a tiny fraction can be picked up by lab tests.

Colón’s detection method involves silica, a compound of silicon and the major component of sand. Colón has been working with these minerals since he started at UB in 1993, but these new materials, organo-silica, will be fine-tuned for adsorbing PFAS and other compounds of interest.