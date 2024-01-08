UB Fast 46 seeks nominations of alumni-run businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo announces the fourth annual UB Fast 46 competition, open to alumni and former students who own or lead businesses. Named in honor of UB’s founding in 1846, the program recognizes and celebrates the success of 46 of the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by UB alumni or former students around the world.

Nominations — self-submitted or by a third party — are open until March 8, and are followed by a formal application to prove eligibility and provide required financial documents. To be considered a Fast 46 finalist, eligible companies must have been in business since January 2020; have verifiable revenues of at least $100,000 or more in 2020 and 2021, and at least $250,000 in 2022; and the owner or leader must be a UB graduate or former student.

“Many UB graduates lead successful businesses, and our UB Fast 46 competition recognizes them each year at this celebratory event,” says Thomas McArthur, EdM, associate vice president for alumni engagement and annual giving. “We encourage businesses to apply annually to maintain or improve their ranking, and we invite companies who may have missed out last year to apply this year.”

Companies will be ranked by the percentage of cumulative annual growth in revenue for 2020, 2021 and 2022. The 46 companies with the highest revenue growth rates — as confirmed by official verification firm The Bonadio Group, a top 50 certified public accountant firm with offices in Buffalo, throughout New York State and beyond — will be selected for the 2024 UB Fast 46 event on Sept. 12.

More information, including criteria, nomination forms and deadlines, are available at buffalo.edu/alumni/fast46. Additional questions may be directed to Krystal Testa in the Office of Alumni Engagement at kntesta@buffalo.edu or 716-645-0886.