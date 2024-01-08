Gov. Hochul’s proposed AI consortium, with UB as a potential site, will ensure NYS is recognized as a global leader in AI research, Tripathi says

The University at Buffalo's vast computing infrastructure, including its supercomputing facility, the Center for Computational Research, shown above, enables UB and partner organizations to tackle society's most pressing challenges. Credit: Douglas Levere.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi thanked Gov. Kathy Hochul for proposing a statewide tech consortium, to be called Empire AI, for research and innovation in artificial intelligence and data science, a significant step toward putting New York State at the forefront of the AI evolution.

A SUNY flagship with a robust cyberinfrastructure, UB is under consideration as a potential site for Empire AI, according to a news release issued Monday by the governor.



UB has more than 200 faculty already working on numerous foundational and use-inspired AI projects. It is ready to leverage its supercomputing infrastructure to create AI and data science solutions for our state’s and world’s most challenging problems.

“UB has been known nationally and internationally as a leader in AI and data science for over four decades. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her vision to ensure that New York State will be recognized as the center of AI research and innovation today and for decades to come,” Tripathi said.

The governor, prior to her State of the State address on Tuesday, announced her intention to create Empire AI to serve as a consortium of New York State research universities that would help fundamentally change the AI landscape, accelerate research and innovation and create sustained economic impact across the state.

Hochul envisions the tech hub as a premier center where public and private research institutions alike can together leverage the vast possibilities of artificial intelligence to solve a spectrum of societal problems – whether in medicine, education, finance, social justice, sustainable technologies or entrepreneurship.

Empire AI would not only help accelerate critical research and innovation, but serve as a reliable, trustworthy source of information as AI technologies continue to evolve.

The University at Buffalo is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in AI and data science: