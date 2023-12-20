2023 in review: A year of innovation, community service, scholarly excellence and more

Neuroscientist Sandra Kuhlman, associate professor of physiology and biophysics, is among the 154 new faculty hires this past fall, which is believed to be the largest cohort of new faculty at UB since joining SUNY in the 1960s. Photo: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Harnessing artificial intelligence to diagnose and treat children with speech and language impairments. Drilling through 1,600 feet of ice to Greenland’s bedrock to better understand sea level rise. Raising more than $1 billion to cement our place as New York’s flagship university.

All these accomplishments and more – much more – highlighted a year of discovery, innovation, scholarly excellence and community service at the University at Bufalo. As 2023 comes to a close, we reflect back on what has been a most remarkable year.

Research and innovation

Members of the National AI Institute for Exceptional Education. Credit: Douglas Levere.



Campus news

From left to right, Provost A. Scott Weber; President Satish K. Tripathi; Bonnie Kane Lockwood, regional director of Western New York for the governor's office; State Sen. Tim Kennedy; and Vice Consul General of Ireland in New York Dermot Fitzpatrick. Credit: Meredith Forest Kulwicki.



Insights and Perspectives

Siwei Lyu, above, fights misinformation by helping the news media analyze deepfakes. Credit: Douglas Levere.



Local community impact

UB Cultivator supports high-growth, risk-reduced startups and introduces them into the local startup ecosystem.



Critically acclaimed books

Law professor Samantha Barbas, above, wrote a much-acclaimed non-fiction book about press freedoms.

