Study links changes in global water cycle to higher temperatures

Elizabeth Thomas crouches down with a magnifying glass to get a better look at lake sediment. The lake and snowy mountains are visible behind her.

“Understanding how the water cycle will respond to changes in Earth’s temperature in the coming years is critical as our society and economy adapt to a rapidly changing climate. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s a multi-billion dollar question: What will happen to water as temperatures continue to rise? There will be winners and losers with any change that redistributes where, when and how much water is available for humans to drink and use.

To find answers and make informed predictions, a team of scientists has looked to the past.

A study published today (Nov. 2) in Nature Geoscience and co-authored by University at Buffalo geologist Elizabeth Thomas takes an important step toward reconstructing a global history of water over the past 2,000 years.

Using geologic and biologic evidence preserved in natural archives — corals, trees, ice, cave formations and sediments — researchers from the Past Global Changes (PAGES) Iso2k project showed that the global water cycle has changed during periods of higher and lower temperatures in the recent past.

“This suggests that the water cycle may also respond in step with today’s rapid warming, with implications for water supply around the world,” says Thomas, PhD, associate professor in the UB Department of Geology, within the College of Arts and Sciences. “Understanding how the water cycle will respond to changes in Earth’s temperature in the coming years is critical as our society and economy adapt to a rapidly changing climate.”

Reconstructions of past climate change using geologic data have helped to show the far-reaching influence of human activity on temperatures since the Industrial Age, but assembling hydroclimate records for the same timeframe has proved to be much harder.

The water cycle is complex, and rainfall in particular has geographic variations that are much more drastic than air temperature.

“We decided to start with water isotope records because they reflect holistic signals and because they’re recorded in all kinds of different natural archives,” says Bronwen Konecky, PhD, assistant professor of earth, environmental and planetary sciences at Washington University in St. Louis and lead author of the new study. “This is a first step toward reconstructing drought or rainfall patterns at the global scale during the past 2,000 years.”