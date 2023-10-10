Researchers awarded NSF grant for Lahaina wildfire simulation

Damage in the harbor of Lahaina on the island of Maui following a devastating wildfire on Aug. 8, 2023. Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

Interdisciplinary team to combine AI, high-performance computing and modeling to better understand Lahaina fire; reduce likelihood of future disasters

“Our preliminary simulation of the overall timeline of the fire spread in Lahaina aligns with witness observations and video recordings. We are using the simulation results to understand the drivers of fire spread during the event. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A wildfire swept through the west Maui community of Lahaina on Aug. 8 killing at least 97 people and destroying more than 2,000 buildings.

Shortly thereafter, an interdisciplinary research team from the University at Buffalo (UB), the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), and the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) took what information was available on the fire and began modeling the event.

Researchers knew that strong winds and other conditions helped the blaze spread rapidly, but they wanted to better understand how non-natural factors – including buildings, utility lines and other infrastructure – helped fuel the fire.

The UB researchers – Negar Elhami-Khorasani and PhD student Fernando Szasdi Bardales – used a tool they previously created called SWUIFT (short for Streamlined Wildland-Urban Interface Fire Tracing) to simulate the Lahaina fire.

“Our preliminary simulation of the overall timeline of the fire spread in Lahaina aligns with witness observations and video recordings. We are using the simulation results to understand the drivers of fire spread during the event,” says Elhami-Khorasani, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering at the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

NCAR researchers generated wind input for the model.

“Given the complex topography of Maui, we used a state-of-the-art weather model to simulate the evolution of the windstorm and the resulting highly variable wind flow,” says Timothy Juliano, PhD, project scientist at NCAR. “Conducting our simulations at fine spatial scales was necessary to understand the local wind patterns that affected the island and fire spread during the event.”

The UNR team then analyzed the wind flow, which showed the tell-tale signs of a down-slope windstorm, a culprit in high-impact wildfires such as the Camp Fire in California and the Marshall Fire in Colorado.

“What is unique in this case is that after the initial westward fire run into town, the winds reverse direction and become extremely variable, which drove the fire north, south and east making escape from the fire extremely challenging,” says Neil Lareau, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Physics at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Hamed Ebrahimian, PhD, assistant professor in the Civil & Environmental Engineering Department at UNR, says the increasing pace of wildfires has outgrown the technology that’s available to prepare for and respond to wildfires.

“There is currently a gap between available research capabilities and operational digital technologies that can be used for wildfire response simulation, prediction and situational awareness,” Ebrahimian says. “In our simulations, we observed the unfolding mechanism of the Lahaina fire disaster. Timely dissemination of the information could have been vital to enable informed decision-making to enhance emergency response management. This underscores the need to join forces and develop prime-time technologies that can move the needle.”