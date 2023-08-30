UB Center for the Arts fall programming features shows for all audiences

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts presents a mix of music, magic and comedy shows, offering something for everyone this fall.

As the vibrant hub of artistic creativity, the Center for the Arts brings together audiences to experience live performance and see where art is made. “As the home to the arts at UB, we are thrilled to present an array of performances and experiences that Western New York audiences will enjoy. The fall season is a blend of musical genres featuring Grammy® award-winning artists, acclaimed singer-songwriters and musicians,” said Jamie Enser, executive director of the UB Center for the Arts.

The fall kicks off with the "Pat Metheny Dream Box Tour" on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Pat Metheny is a 20-time Grammy® Award Winning Guitarist and Composer who pushes the musical boundaries with his innovative fusion of genres. Metheny’s solo tour coincides with a new album release, “Dream Box.” The tour, a first of its kind for Metheny, will feature personal and fan favorites from his nearly 50-year career. This concert is made possible in part through a gift from the Bernice Poss Memorial Fund.

On Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals will perform in the Mainstage Theatre. Ben Harper is an acclaimed singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and three-time Grammy® winner known for his soulful voice and genre-blending of folk, rock and blues. Following his 1994 debut, “Welcome to the Cruel World,” Ben Harper released a string of eight studio albums over a decade and a half. This extraordinary run, featuring contributions from the Innocent Criminals, established him as a singularly powerful songwriter and an unmatched ability to blend the personal and political.

From music to magic, "Penn & Teller Present: The Foolers," on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. A captivating and mind-bending showcase of magic and illusion, “The Foolers” brings an evening of jaw-dropping illusions curated by Penn & Teller. Celebrating television’s #1 rated magic show, this interactive and irreverent evening presents the “Fool Us” alumni who share the distinction of being among the few who have impressed the pair with mystifying mind magic and hilarious comedic routines. In addition to bringing Vegas-caliber modern magic to cities across the U.S., master magicians Alex Ramon, Jessica Jane, Matt Donnelly and Vinny Grosso, collectively known as “The Foolers” pay homage to the classic magic of Penn & Teller. Don’t miss this chance to see TV’s trickiest magicians for an evening of unforgettable fun! Please note that Penn & Teller will not be present at this event.

The Center for the Arts will welcome Grammy® award winning singer-songwriters Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin for a special performance on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Mary Chapin Carpenter has had an historical impact on women’s songwriting and fusion of pop, folk, and country has generated hits like “Passionate Kisses,” “I Feel Lucky,” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her.” Shawn Colvin, a revered storyteller known for her inimitable voice and matchless guitar stylings and songs like “Sunny Came Home" have become treasured, lifetime companions for her listeners.

Every fall, the Center for the Arts opens its doors and invites guests to explore art in action at “Art in the Open.” The free event, from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, invites the UB and Western New York community to marvel at the art being created in the Center.

Guests can enjoy music and dance performances, view films and installations, tour art studios, labs, performance, and art-making spaces, see art gallery exhibitions, and drop in on rehearsals to experience works in process. Activities are curated and produced by UB students, faculty and staff from the departments of Art, Media Study, Music, Theatre and Dance, Arts Management and the UB Art Galleries.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. the Center for the Arts welcomes "Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas." Experience Christmas with Natalie and Donnell like never before. Join their family as they warmly invite you to share their passion for traditional Cape Breton fiddle music and step dancing, their unique way of life, but also their personal life, raising children, farming, and Christmas traditions. This show will feature some traditional and original music with the whole family but also a few special numbers with their own stellar band.

For additional information on upcoming shows, to buy tickets, or view the full schedule of programs and activities in the UB Center for the Arts, visit the events and exhibitions web page.