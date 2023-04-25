UB grad programs among top in U.S. News rankings

BUFFALO, N.Y. –University at Buffalo professional schools and programs are among the best in the nation according to rankings of America’s Best Graduate Schools released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

Among them was UB’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, which ranked No. 53, an improvement of nine spots from last year. Among public universities, UB is No. 30 in engineering.

“The rise in our rankings reflects the steadfast and unwavering commitment of our faculty, staff and students to excellence across our high-impact and innovative research and our open and inclusive learning environments,” says Kemper Lewis, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Programs ranked within the engineering school include aerospace (32), biomedical (64), chemical (34), civil (41), computer engineering (52), computer science (65), electrical (66), environmental (47), industrial (21), materials (72) and mechanical (53).

The School of Nursing’s doctoral program ranked No. 45 in the country, up seven spots, and No. 3 in New York State. Among public universities nationwide, UB is No. 30 in doctoral nursing programs.

“The continued rise of the University at Buffalo School of Nursing in the U.S. News DNP rankings recognizes the outstanding academic preparation of our nurse practitioner students. Our highly qualified faculty continue to provide our nurse practitioner students with some of the best education in the United States,” said Annette Wysocki, professor and dean of the School of Nursing.

She continued: “Our graduates excel in providing outstanding advanced practice health care in the state of New York, nationally and globally. The importance of nurse practitioners cannot be understated – they are the future of health care, as they are expected to provide up to 40% of the nation’s primary care.”

UB’s Graduate School of Education ranked No. 58 in the nation, No. 3 in New York State and No. 1 in the State University of New York system. Among public universities nationwide, UB is No. 47 in education.

UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions ranked No. 50. Among public universities, UB is No. 32 in public health.

UB’s full-time MBA program, offered in the School of Management, came in at No. 73. It is among the top 10% of business schools accredited by Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International. Among public universities, UB’s full-time MBA program is ranked No. 37.

Other graduate programs ranked include chemistry (74), earth sciences (98), mathematics (99), physics (89), and rehabilitation counseling (30).

Updated rankings for medical and law schools will be released at a later date, according to U.S. News.

The data for the rankings came from statistical surveys of 2,214 programs and from reputation surveys sent to approximately 6,300 academics and 12,690 professionals, conducted in fall 2022 and early 2023, according to U.S. News.

While not all graduate programs in the humanities, social sciences, sciences and health sciences were considered by U.S. News this year, numerous UB programs are ranked among the best in the nation.

UB’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is No. 14 among more than 140 schools of pharmacy nationwide and is No. 1 in New York State. Among public universities nationwide, UB is ranked No. 14.

UB’s School of Social Work ranks No. 21 in the nation. Among public universities, UB is No. 10 in social work.

UB graduate programs ranked in 2022-23 include biology (119), biostatistics (44), economics (88), geology (100), and psychology (68).

UB graduate programs ranked in 2021-22 include audiology (20), clinical psychology (50), English (46), fine arts (73), history (81), library and information studies (23), nursing anesthesia (10), occupational therapy (29), political science (81), physical therapy (57), psychology (75), sociology (64), and speech-language pathology (38).