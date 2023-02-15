Sherrilyn Ifill to speak at 47th annual MLK commemoration

BUFFALO, NY – Civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill will speak at the University at Buffalo at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Center for the Arts, North Campus, as part of UB’s Distinguished Speakers Series.

Ifill, a former president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, is appearing at UB as the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration keynote speaker.

During the program, still photography will be limited to the first five minutes of the lecture. There is no video or audio allowed during the event.

Working media may reserve tickets by contacting Doug Sitler in the UB Office of Communications at drsitler@buffalo.edu no later than noon on Thursday, Feb. 16. Reserved tickets may be picked up at the will-call window in the Center for the Arts prior to the program. Media may need to show press credentials in order to be admitted.

About the speaker: Sherrilyn Ifill served as the seventh president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) from 2013-22, and currently serves as president and director-counsel emeritus. The second woman to ever lead LDF, Ifill provided visionary and transformational leadership during one of the most consequential and intense moments in our nation’s history.

She began her career as a fellow at the American Civil Liberties Union, before joining the staff of the LDF as an assistant counsel in 1988, where she litigated voting rights cases for five years. For over 20 years, Ifill taught civil procedure and constitutional law to thousands of law students, and pioneered a series of law clinics, including one of the earliest law clinics in the country, focused on challenging legal barriers to the re-entry of ex-offenders at the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore.

Ifill is also a prolific scholar who has published academic articles in leading law journals, and op-eds and commentaries in leading newspapers. Her 2007 book, “On the Courthouse Lawn: Confronting the Legacy of Lynching in the 21st Century,” was highly acclaimed, and is credited with laying the foundation for contemporary conversations about lynching and reconciliation.

As director-counsel of the LDF, Ifill increased the visibility and engagement of the organization in litigating cutting-edge and urgent civil rights issues and elevating the organization’s decades-long leadership fighting voter suppression, inequity in education and racial discrimination in the criminal justice system. At critical moments during national political and civil rights crises, Ifill’s voice and vision have powerfully influenced our national dialogue. Ifill is a frequent public commentator on racial justice issues, known for her fact-based, richly contextualized analysis of complex racial issues. She is a trusted and valued advisor to civic and community leaders, national civil rights colleagues, and business leaders.

Among many honors, Ifill is the recipient of numerous honorary degrees, and was recently named one of TIME Magazine’s Women of the Year. She was named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the world in 2021, one of Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year in 2020, honored with a 2021 Spirit of Excellence Award by the American Bar Association, and named Attorney of the Year by The American Lawyer in 2020. In 2022, Ifill will receive the prestigious Brandeis Medal, named for Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis, and recently received the American Bar Association’s Thurgood Marshall Award.

Ifill graduated from Vassar College in 1984 with a BA in English and earned her JD from New York University School of Law in 1987. She has received honorary doctorates from New York University, Bard College, Fordham Law School and CUNY Law School. In 2019, Ifill was inducted into the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. In 2021, Ifill was appointed to President Biden’s Commission on the Supreme Court. She serves on the boards of the Learning Policy Institute, the NYU Law School of Trustees, the Baltimore Museum of Art, and the Profiles in Courage Advisory Board. Ifill joined The Ford Foundation organization as a senior fellow in June 2022.