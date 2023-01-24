Online programs for nursing, engineering management among nation’s best

The U.S. News & World Report rankings spotlight the value of these innovative educational offerings

“This ranking recognizes the commitment of our nursing students and faculty who are deeply engaged in partnership with the Buffalo region to make our community healthier and more resilient. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Remote learning programs offered by the University at Buffalo continue to rise among the nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The rankings, which evaluate online academic programs offered by U.S. schools, were released Tuesday.

The School of Nursing’s RN to BS program ranked No. 25 nationwide among 381 bachelor’s programs, regardless of discipline. That’s up from No. 39 last year.

“Rising to the top 25 is more than well-deserved for our undergraduate nursing program. This ranking recognizes the commitment of our nursing students and faculty who are deeply engaged in partnership with the Buffalo region to make our community healthier and more resilient,” said Annette B. Wysocki, dean and professor in the School of Nursing. “It also attests to the outstanding academic preparation our students receive, as evidenced by our high NCLEX [National Council Licensure Examination] pass rates compared to other peer institutions. As dean, I applaud our students and faculty who make this possible.”

The RN to BS program builds upon knowledge and experience of registered nurses, preparing them to provide the necessary leadership to advance quality of care, patient safety and health services in an evolving health care system.

To rank bachelor’s programs, U.S. News considered four categories: engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and peer assessment.

The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences’ engineering management program rose 20 spots and is now ranked No. 29 among 119 programs listed in U.S. News’ best online master’s in engineering programs. The program was No. 49 last year, its first year of eligibility.

The engineering management program also ranked No. 21 in the best online master’s in engineering programs for veterans category.

“It is incredibly gratifying to see our engineering management program recognized among the nation’s best. The program’s rapid upward trajectory reflects the efforts of our innovative and dedicated faculty and staff. It also spotlights our excellent students, including those who served their country in the armed forces, who are gaining skills they can apply to directly to advance their careers,” said Kemper E. Lewis, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Led by Cecilia Martinez Leon, associate professor of teaching in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, the program is designed for engineers who want to build upon their skill set to more effectively take leadership roles in their organizations and industries.

To rank the master’s in engineering programs, U.S. News considered five categories: engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessment, services and technologies, and student excellence.