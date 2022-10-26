UB Dental to offer free care to WNY vets in honor of Veterans Day

Release Date: October 26, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine will host Dentistry Smiles on Veterans, an annual program that welcomes local veterans to receive a day of free dental screenings, cleanings, extractions, restorations and denture repairs.
The program – a partnership between UB Dental and the Eighth District Dental Society – will provide free dental care to nearly 200 Western New York veterans.
When: Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: UB Dental Clinic in Squire Hall on the South Campus.
All veterans are welcome. Appointments are limited. To schedule a visit, call 716-829-2780.
Dentistry Smiles on Veterans aims to deliver critical services to veterans who lack dental insurance or do not qualify for dental treatment through the Veterans Health Administration, a benefit reserved only for those with service-related dental injuries.
Throughout the day, more than 200 Buffalo-area dentists and hygienists, and UB dental students, faculty and staff will volunteer to provide care that ranges from simple cleanings to oral surgery.
Marcene Robinson
Unit Diversity Officer
University Communications
News Content Manager
Dental Medicine, Pharmacy
Tel: 716-645-4595
marcener@buffalo.edu