UB Dental to offer free care to WNY vets in honor of Veterans Day

Release Date: October 26, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine will host Dentistry Smiles on Veterans, an annual program that welcomes local veterans to receive a day of free dental screenings, cleanings, extractions, restorations and denture repairs.

The program – a partnership between UB Dental and the Eighth District Dental Society – will provide free dental care to nearly 200 Western New York veterans.

When: Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: UB Dental Clinic in Squire Hall on the South Campus.

All veterans are welcome. Appointments are limited. To schedule a visit, call 716-829-2780.

Dentistry Smiles on Veterans aims to deliver critical services to veterans who lack dental insurance or do not qualify for dental treatment through the Veterans Health Administration, a benefit reserved only for those with service-related dental injuries.

Throughout the day, more than 200 Buffalo-area dentists and hygienists, and UB dental students, faculty and staff will volunteer to provide care that ranges from simple cleanings to oral surgery.

