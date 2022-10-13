Media Advisory: Tripathi on Friday to discuss flagship status; new goals for faculty hiring, research productivity, student success

The remarks will be part of the UB president’s 11th annual State of the University address

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi will present his 11th annual State of the University address Friday morning.

Tripathi will discuss UB’s designation as a flagship of the State University of New York, and how it underscores UB’s reputation as a premier public university.

He will also comment on UB’s plans to hire additional faculty members, including efforts that have helped the university improve its recruitment of faculty members who identify from groups that are underrepresented in higher education.

Additionally, his remarks will highlight the growth of UB’s research enterprise, the achievements of UB faculty and students, and how the university is making an impact both regionally and globally.

When: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

Where: Lippes Concert Hall at Slee Hall on North Campus.

Members of the media are invited to cover Tripathi’s address, which will be attended by members of the university community. Tripathi will be available for media interviews immediately following his address.