UB Center for the Arts Presents Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts will present “Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis” on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre, located at the Center for the Arts, North Campus.



Wynton Marsalis is an iconic figure in the evolution of the art form and a tireless advocate for jazz as America’s classical music. He joins us at the UB Center for the Arts with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO), the greatest large group in jazz.



From his New Orleans beginnings and fiery debut with legendary drummer Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers to his string of acclaimed albums and current role as Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, Marsalis has amassed an unrivaled number of awards and accolades, including nine GRAMMYs and the Pulitzer Prize for Music, the first ever awarded to a jazz artist. Since 1988, he has led the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, a 15-piece assemblage of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players of today.

This remarkably versatile orchestra performs a vast repertoire ranging from original compositions and Jazz at Lincoln Center-commissioned works to rare historic compositions and masterworks by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong and many others. Alongside symphony orchestras, ballet troupes, local students, and an ever-expanding roster of guest artists, JLCO has toured in hundreds of cities throughout the world.



A Bernice Poss Memorial Concert

This concert is made possible in part through a gift from The Bernice Poss Memorial Fund. Bernice L. Poss had a 23-year career with the University at Buffalo. After her tragic death in 1988, the Bernice Poss Award was established to honor her many contributions to the community. The children of Poss have chosen to honor her memory by funding an annual concert.



Tickets for Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis are $44, $52, $62, $72 and go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. Venue presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. A limited amount of University at Buffalo student tickets are $24, must show current valid identification and purchased at the Center for the Arts Box Office.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, ubcfa.org, or at the Center for the Arts Box Office on Wednesdays from 12-5 p.m. The Box Office will also be open Friday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m for in person sales. For more information call 716-645-2787 or ubcfatickets@buffalo.edu.



Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Website | Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Twitter | Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestr Facebook | Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra YouTube