UB officials continue to monitor monkeypox situation

The University at Buffalo has been monitoring the monkeypox situation carefully for the past several weeks and is taking proactive measures to respond as needed to ensure the safety of the UB community.

Although the risk to members of the university community is low, as a precaution, UB’s health and safety committee is developing a preparedness and response plan, with the guidance of the university’s infectious disease experts and the county health department.

UB Student Health Services remains vigilant to the possibility of monkeypox, employing guidance from public health authorities for testing, treatment, and infection prevention and control.

The university takes very seriously its obligations and commitment to provide a safe and secure environment for all members of our campus community, as well as for visitors to our campuses. UB officials, in partnership with local and state public health officials, have taken measures to prepare for the potential of monkeypox within the university community, including:

Continual monitoring of CDC advisories on monkeypox.

Ongoing coordination with other campus groups, SUNY, ECDOH and NYSDOH.

Assessing and reinforcing infection control measures and equipment.

Outreach to the UB community regarding preventative measures and how to monitor possible symptoms.

Proactive planning on how to manage a potential exposure to, or a suspected case of, the monkeypox virus.

UB continues to encourage students, employees and visitors to wash their hands regularly, avoid contact with individuals who appear to be sick and visit their physician or contact Student Health Services if they have a new or unexplained rash or other symptoms.

It is important to note that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people are only thought to be contagious (infectious) when they have symptoms, but will remain contagious until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. This can take several weeks. Researchers are still trying to understand if the virus can spread from someone who has no symptoms.

Remember: Monkeypox is rare. No matter what the cause of your symptoms, prompt medical care is important for your well-being and to protect others.

As the situation evolves, the university will continue to communicate with the university community regarding the need to monitor one’s own personal health and the importance of preventative measures.