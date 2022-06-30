Roe v. Wade: UB experts available to discussion decision and impact

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sent shockwaves throughout the U.S. The court’s action to reject the constitutional right to abortion will have a wide-ranging impact for months and years to come.

In addition to the immediate health implications on women, the ruling produces numerous questions about disparities, legal rights, politics and much more.

There is also prevailing belief by many Americans that the Supreme Court may use its power to end same-sex marriage or limit access to birth control and contraception.

The following University at Buffalo experts are available to discuss the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the numerous ramifications of the decision.

Kafuli Agbemenu, PhD, assistant professor, School of Nursing

Kafuli Agbemenu is an expert on reproductive health disparities and outcomes in vulnerable populations of women.

Her research explores pregnancy and prenatal health, sex education, and the use of birth control and other family planning methods. She can speak to the media about these issues across populations, particularly African immigrants and refugees in the U.S.

Vanessa Barnabei, MD and PhD, professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences



Vanessa Barnabei has practiced for many years as a physician and can discuss the health implications as a result of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

She can discuss what provisions New York State has made to provide access to reproductive rights. Barnabei can also talk about efforts nationally to help those with diminished access to abortion providers.

Michael Boucai, JD, professor, School of Law



Michael Boucai can speak to members of the media about the legal, political, moral and social norms that regulate sexuality, reproduction and various forms of intimate association.

He can speak to how the Roe v. Wade decision could have a trickle-down effect on same-sex marriage and other issues.l

Shawn Donahue, PhD and JD, assistant professor of political science, College of Arts and Sciences

Shawn J. Donahue is an expert in law and political science.

His expertise expands to other areas of politics, such as campaign and electoral strategy. Donahue can discuss what the Roe v. Wade decision will have on the upcoming mid-term and presidential elections.

Lucinda Finley, JD, professor, School of Law

Lucinda Finley can speak to the media about reproductive rights, the Supreme Court, the First Amendment, and numerous issues tied to equal protection under the law.

Finley has testified before the U.S. Congress access to reproductive health clinics and other issues.

Gwynn Thomas, PhD, chair and associate professor of global gender and sexuality studies, College of Arts and Sciences



Gwynn Thomas is an expert on gender and politics, including women’s participation in politics as voters, activists and leaders.

She can speak to media about issues regarding reproductive justice, the impact on women’s rights and equality. Thomas can also discuss a comparison perspective of abortion rights in the U.S. and Latin America.

Victoria Wolcott, PhD, professor of history, College of Arts and Sciences



Victoria Wolcott researches gender and race in twentieth century American cities.

She can discuss the history of reproductive rights, civil rights, and social and racial justice.