UB Vice President for Health Sciences issues statement on the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allison Brashear, MD, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, issued the following statement in response to today’s Supreme Court decision overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo emphatically supports an individual’s fundamental right to make private and personal decisions about one’s health.

"A woman’s right to the best health care includes the right to the best reproductive health care. Access to a safe abortion is a necessary facet of women’s health care. In particular, this decision will weigh even more heavily on the most vulnerable members of our communities. Instead of addressing and reversing health disparities, this decision will only magnify them.”

“As our faculty deliver care to the Western New York community, and as we educate the next generation of health care providers, we will champion the right of women to make all of their health care decisions within the context of the patient-provider relationship. UB will continue to advocate for the rights of our physicians to provide all patients with safe, effective and accessible health care when they need it.”