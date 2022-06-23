Media Advisory: Elected officials, UB leaders to discuss new engineering building on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Elected officials, leaders from the University at Buffalo and State University of New York, students, alumni and more will gather Friday to provide an overview of a new $102 million building that will support UB’s growing engineering and computer science programs.

The event, which will include comments from UB President Satish K. Tripathi, Kemper E. Lewis, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and state Sen. Tim Kennedy, comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced funding for the building earlier this year during her State of the State address.

Tripathi, Lewis and Kennedy will discuss, among other topics, the importance of investing in higher education, the growth of UB and its ambition to be among the nation’s top 25 public research universities.

When: 10 a.m. Friday, June 24.

Where: Agrusa Auditorium (Room 101) at Davis Hall on UB’s North Campus.

Who: