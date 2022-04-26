UB receives federal grant toward design of James Joyce Museum in Buffalo

A visual rendering of the UB James Joyce Museum in Abbott Hall on the UB South Campus that helps conceptualize the exhibit space.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo Libraries, home to the world’s largest collection of materials by and about famed Irish author and poet James Joyce, has received a $100,000 challenge grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) toward the design of a new UB James Joyce Museum in Western New York.

The UB James Joyce Museum was among 245 projects selected from around the nation for funding. The award, an Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant, aims to leverage federal funds to spur nonfederal support for the humanities.

Through the university’s $1 billion Boldly Buffalo campaign, the UB Libraries has begun fundraising to design the UB James Joyce Museum in Abbott Hall on the UB South Campus. By creating a museum, the university aims to attract thousands of visitors each year from across the globe to discover and experience the rare materials and literary life and history of Joyce.

Fundraising will also support a preservation and acquisitions endowment, a Joyce endowed curator position, and programming and exhibition funds. As part of the challenge grant from the NEH, UB aims to fundraise $300,000 to match the award three-to-one.

To learn more about the UB James Joyce Collection and its campaign, visit the collection website. Matching gifts for the NEH challenge grant can be made online to the James Joyce Museum Fund.

“Having distinctive scholarly treasures like our James Joyce collection elevates our libraries and enhances our university’s international reputation,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi. “We are so proud to be home to this unique trove of literary artifacts, which, for seven decades, has drawn visitors, dignitaries and scholars from all over the world to UB. Now, we look forward to showcasing this magnificent collection in a dedicated UB James Joyce Museum, which will contribute significantly to the cultural renaissance taking place in our region while greatly expanding the public’s access to the life and work of James Joyce.”

“The UB James Joyce Museum will provide UB the ability to highlight and share its James Joyce Collection with a broad global audience that has a curiosity and appreciation for literature, culture and history,” says Evviva Weinraub Lajoie, vice provost for the UB Libraries. “It presents an opportunity to bridge local, regional and international communities, and will strengthen the cultural tourism of the region by not only adding another destination to the rich list of visitor experiences, but by further expanding the scope of literary arts offerings available in Western New York.”