Developer of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is keynote speaker at UB Alumni Weekend

For Drew Weissman and his research partner, the word persistent is an understatement; Weissman tells their amazing story at UB on June 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A chance meeting at a photocopier. The promise of a safer way to vaccinate. Unexpected calamities in the lab. Finally, a breakthrough and a major publication, only to be met with … crickets.

That is, until a global pandemic thrust the achievement into the global spotlight.

This is a brief sketch of the truly amazing story of the mRNA technology that created the scientific foundation for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Western New Yorkers and the University at Buffalo community will be treated to the full version on June 4 when Drew Weissman, MD, PhD, visits the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences as the keynote speaker for the school’s Alumni Weekend.

Open to the public, "Collaboration Caught Fire," the Harrington Lecture/Spring Clinical Day event is part of the 175th anniversary of the Jacobs School.

“Especially for those of us in the sciences, having Dr. Weissman visit UB in person and tell the story of his decades-long dedication and research that paved the way for the first mRNA vaccines is an extraordinary occasion,” said Allison Brashear, MD, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School.



“So many times, those of us who’ve done biomedical research have faced the frustration of an unpredictable, zigzagging path of a theory. The story of how Dr. Weissman and his partner turned scientific promise into a medical reality that changed the world is truly inspirational,” Brashear added.

Weissman and his research partner, Katalin Karikó, PhD, worked for years to apply mRNA technology to vaccine development. It was a daunting goal. Few thought it could ever work, and the number of scientific dead ends along the way were piling up. But after persisting for years against long odds, they triumphed: Their technology worked, just when the world needed it most — when millions were dying from a global pandemic.