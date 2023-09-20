UB School of Management to hold centennial celebration

Nine distinguished alumni will receive once-in-a-lifetime honors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amid a yearlong recognition of the University at Buffalo School of Management’s 100th anniversary, the school will host its Centennial Celebration event Nov. 3 in the Center for the Arts on UB’s North Campus.

At the event, nine of the school’s most distinguished alumni will accept Centennial Achievement and Impact Awards, a once-in-a-lifetime honor.

Centennial Achievement and Impact honorees include:

George Chamoun, BA ’97, CEO, ACV

Donna DeCarolis, BS ’81, MBA ’83, president, National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp.

Richard Ferranti, EMBA ’97, CEO, Rich Products Corp.

Jeff Jacobson, BS ’81, former CEO, Xerox, current executive chairman, Electronics for Imaging

Ridzki Kramadibrata, MBA ’99, president, Grab Indonesia

Margie McGlynn, MBA ’83, former president, Merck, Human Health Division, current president and founder, Hempling Foundation

Tunney Murchie, BS ’75, MBA ’76, owner, Lackawanna Products Corp.

Bob Swan, BS ’83, former CEO, Intel, current partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Judy Vredenburg, BS ’75, former president and CEO, Girls Inc.

“For a century, University at Buffalo School of Management graduates have shaped the future of business as leaders, innovators and catalysts of change,” says Ananth Iyer, dean of the UB School of Management. “As we stand at this centennial crossroads, this event provides an opportunity to reflect on the past, celebrate the present and look ahead to the future while honoring these notable alumni.”

The event will begin with registration at 11:30 a.m.; the awards ceremony will begin promptly at noon, followed by the luncheon at approximately 1 p.m. The school also will kick off the creation of a time capsule containing present-day items, including remarks from the dean and honorees, to be opened on the school’s 200th anniversary in 2123.

And, to coincide with the celebration, the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority will illuminate the Peace Bridge in UB blue starting at dusk that evening until 1 a.m.

For more information on the awards ceremony, contact the School of Management’s Office of Alumni Engagement and External Relations at mgt-alumnievents@buffalo.edu or 716-645-3224.