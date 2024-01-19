UB School of Management students offer free tax preparation services

BUFFALO, N.Y. — IRS-certified accounting students from the University at Buffalo School of Management will once again provide free tax preparation services to individuals and families with annual income of $60,000 or less.

This service is especially valuable to low-income tax filers by helping them apply for earned income tax credits that can provide a needed boost in annual income. These tax credits can reduce or eliminate income taxes by refunding taxes already withheld from wages.

Area residents and students are encouraged to take advantage of this tax preparation opportunity, which, by IRS estimates, can save taxpayers anywhere from $100 to $300 in preparation fees.

Free tax preparation will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis only. Early arrival is recommended.

South Campus (100 Allen Hall)

Feb. 17, 18, 24 and 25

March 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 30 and 31

April 6 and 7

To view a list of what to bring, maps, directions and frequently asked questions, visit management.buffalo.edu/freetaxprep.

The tax service is provided by the IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program with volunteers from the UB chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, an international honors organization for accounting and finance students, and the UB Accounting Association.

For additional questions, send an email to mgt-freetaxprep@buffalo.edu, and a student volunteer will reply within two business days.

Tax preparation for nonresident aliens requires special processing that is beyond the scope of the services provided by student volunteers. UB international students on a nonimmigrant visa may be eligible to use Sprintax to file their taxes.