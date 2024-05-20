UB School of Management honors exceptional grads from Class of 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During its commencement ceremonies on May 17, the University at Buffalo School of Management recognized 14 outstanding graduates for their academic, extracurricular or volunteer accomplishments.

The MBA, Master of Science and PhD graduates, along with the awards they received, are:

Xinghui Chen of Yilan, China, and Seo Yoon Kang of Busan, South Korea the Paul E. Green Award in Marketing, presented to a School of Management doctoral student who has exemplified excellence in marketing research.

Brennan Gorman of Wading River, the State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence, the highest award the SUNY system bestows upon its students. The honor recognizes high-achieving students who excel in such areas as leadership, community service, campus involvement or the arts.

of Kolkata, West Bengal, India, the Charles H. Diefendorf Award in Finance, presented to the student who has made the greatest contribution to the field of finance. Patrick Lageraaen of Northport, the Drs. John and Arlyn Myers Award, presented to an MBA student who has excelled in the field of marketing.

The Bachelor of Science graduates and the awards they received are: