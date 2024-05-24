UB partnership receives $1.8 million grant to accelerate security for AI adoption in U.S. Department of Defense

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four University at Buffalo faculty researchers will serve as key members of a new $1.8 million initiative to secure the U.S. Department of Defense’s most critical artificial intelligence models, while also accelerating the technology’s commercialization in the private sector.

Siwei Lyu, SUNY Empire Innovation Professor of computer science and engineering, from the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences will serve as principal investigator. And, from the UB School of Management’s Management Science and Systems department, Kyle Hunt, assistant professor, and Sanjukta Smith, chair and associate professor, will serve as co-principal investigators, with Dominic Sellitto, clinical assistant professor, serving as senior personnel on the project.



The four faculty members will work with security for AI firm HiddenLayer as part of an effort by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX to use AI detection and response to manage critical issues in the U.S. Department of Defense. Abigail Maines, BS ’97, MBA ’99, chief revenue officer at HiddenLayer, will serve as main point of contact with the organization.



AFWERX is the innovation arm of the U.S. Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory that brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and startups to address the most pressing challenges of the Air Force. HiddenLayer was awarded the $1.8 million Phase II contract through AFWERX’s Small Business Technology Transfer program.



“This project is part of a critical push towards securing AI models that may be vulnerable to a wide range of attacks,” says Smith. “These models are used in many real-world settings, such as classifying images or identifying fraud, and there is a specific set of attacks that can cause them to misclassify, which can wreak havoc when they are deployed in the wild.”



