Release Date: April 12, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six teams will vie for more than $75,000 in startup funding and in-kind services in the final round of the Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition (Panasci TEC).
Who: Selected from 31 first-round pitches and 12 semifinalists, the six finalists feature a diverse array of business plans:
What: Each of the final teams will present 2-minute pitches, 43North style, to a panel of judges and other viewers, and will be evaluated on how well they describe the feasibility and marketability of their venture, prove the need for their product or service and present potential sources of capital.
The team that presents the best plan for launching a viable new business in Western New York will earn $25,000 in seed money plus in-kind awards valued at more than $40,000. The second-place team will collect $10,000 in startup funding.
In addition to the competition, guests will be immersed in a demonstration of Buffalo’s “fashionpreneurs” and “foodpreneurs” and an exclusive runway presentation by Western New York Fashionpreneurs.
Why: Hosted by UB’s Startup and Innovation Collaboratory powered by Blackstone LaunchPad, the event brings together UB students from science, technology, business and other disciplines to maximize their potential and create viable businesses in Western New York.
When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 18 (detailed schedule below).
Where: The Center for the Arts on UB’s North Campus.
Details and Photo Opportunities:
For additional details, visit the Panasci program.
Anyone interested in attending the presentations on April 18 should register at https://bit.ly/PanasciRSVP_2024.
Created in 2001 by the UB School of Management and the UB Office of Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships, Panasci TEC is funded with a $1 million endowment from the late Henry A. Panasci Jr. to facilitate and promote the commercialization of UB-generated technologies.
