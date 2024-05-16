Krupski recognized for excellence in teaching

“Mike’s commitment to teaching has profoundly impacted both our students and the business community. His dedication is a beacon for others and exemplifies the spirit of the Arjang A. Assad Excellence in Teaching Award.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michael Krupski, clinical assistant professor of operations management and strategy in the University at Buffalo School of Management, has been honored with the Arjang A. Assad Excellence in Teaching Award.

Established with a personal endowment from Assad, former dean of the UB School of Management, the award recognizes the contributions of outstanding faculty members. Based on recommendations from the school’s teaching effectiveness committee, the award is presented biennially to a School of Management faculty member who has demonstrated teaching excellence, leadership and a passion for the profession.



“Mike’s commitment to teaching has profoundly impacted both our students and the business community,” says Ananth Iyer, dean of the School of Management. “His dedication is a beacon for others and exemplifies the spirit of the Arjang A. Assad Excellence in Teaching Award.”



Krupski teaches a variety of classes at both the undergraduate and master’s levels across a range of topics, including strategic management, digital marketing, advertising and promotions, and corporate social responsibility.



He joined the School of Management as an adjunct faculty member in 2015, and then as a clinical assistant professor in 2022, bringing more than 10 years of industry and entrepreneurial experience to his role in the classroom.



In addition, Krupski serves as faculty director of a new initiative in the School of Management, the Projects Clinic, where he has already paired dozens of clinic interns with organizational partners to solve real problems.