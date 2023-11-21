Analytics/AI conference brings new perspectives to businesses and higher education

Martin Krebs, chief information officer of National Fuel; Holly Hubert, founder and CEO of GlobalSecurity IQ; and Dominic Sellitto, clinical assistant professor of management science and systems in the UB School of Management; discuss AI, analytics and cybersecurity at the Eastern Great Lakes Analytics Conference.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo School of Management hosted the inaugural Eastern Great Lakes Analytics Conference on Nov. 3 and 4, marking the first formal gathering of industry experts and academic researchers in Western New York dedicated to exploring the frontiers of data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Organizers welcomed 130 attendees from more than 40 organizations, creating a dynamic platform for exchanging insights and shaping the future of these transformative technologies.

The first day of the event featured a prestigious lineup of industry speakers, including executives from M&T Bank, National Fuel, Hidden Layer and Lockheed Martin, who shared their expertise on real-world applications of data analytics and AI.

To complement the industry perspectives from day one, researchers from such renowned institutions as Cornell University, University of Rochester, University of Pittsburgh and the University of Toronto showcased their cutting-edge advancements in data analytics and AI on day two, sparking engaging discussions on the implications of these innovations for businesses.

“The blend of academic and industry participation fostered a stimulating environment, enabling attendees to delve into the latest advancements in data analytics and AI while exploring their practical applications,” says Sanjukta Smith, chair and associate professor of management science and systems in the UB School of Management. “This synergy generated invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of these technologies and their potential to revolutionize business operations and strategic decision-making.”

Smith co-chaired the conference with Kyle Hunt, assistant professor, and Dominic Sellitto, clinical assistant professor, both in the UB School of Management’s Management Science and Systems department.

“The success of the Eastern Great Lakes Analytics Conference underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the field of data analytics and AI,” says Ananth Iyer, dean of the UB School of Management. “As the region’s premier business school, the School of Management is poised to continue leading the way in shaping the future of these transformative technologies and empowering businesses to harness their full potential.”