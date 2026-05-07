Two UB alumni win 2026 Pulitzers

Seated, from left: Visual journalist Brontë Wittpenn and reporters Susie Neilson, Sara DiNatale and Megan Munce react to winning the Pulitzer Prize in explanatory reporting for their series “Burned,” an investigation into how major home insurance companies leave California homeowners unable to rebuild after catastrophic wildfires, even when they have what they thought was full coverage. Photo: Jessica Christian/S.F. Chronicle

“The remarkable honor reflects not only their individual achievements but demonstrates the power of a strong liberal arts education that prepares graduates for impactful work. ”

Sara DiNatale shares the explanatory reporting award with two of her colleagues at the San Francisco Chronicle and Juliana Spahr, PhD, professor of English at Mills College, is this year’s winner for poetry.

“I am tremendously proud to see two of our alumni honored with 2026 Pulitzer Prizes,” says Jeff Grabill, PhD, dean of the UB College of Arts and Sciences. “This extraordinary recognition speaks to their excellence and commitment to work that informs the public and advances understanding.

“The remarkable honor reflects not only their individual achievements but demonstrates the power of a strong liberal arts education that prepares graduates for impactful work.”

DiNatale (BA, English, ’15) was on the three-member team at the Chronicle responsible for the “Burned” series, which showed how insurance companies used flawed algorithms and undervalued properties damaged or destroyed by the California wildfires, making it difficult if not impossible for owners to repair or rebuild their homes.

“This is a whirlwind,” says DiNatale, who arrived at the Chronicle a year ago from the San Antonio Express-News, where she received the 2024 George Polk Award for her investigative series into fraudulent door-to-door solar energy sales in Texas. “My immediate reaction was elation, not only personally, but for the two people I worked with on the series who have become really close friends, people who have poured themselves into this project for more than a year.”

Those colleagues, Susie Neilson and Megan Fan Munce, started the series before DiNatale came to San Francisco. Toward the end of 2025, after months of exhaustive work, they saw a new thread involving a state panel that was examining smoke damage claims. They asked DiNatale to follow that story based on her earlier investigative work in Texas.

“The science of smoke damage is a recent subject of study, something insurance companies can exploit when denying claims related to cleaning and restoring a home after it has been surrounded by wildfire smoke,” says DiNatale, a graduate of Lancaster High School, in Lancaster, N.Y. “I’m grateful to have been invited by Susie and Megan to contribute to the series.”

As a UB undergraduate, DiNatale worked at the Spectrum, the university’s student newspaper, all four years, serving as editor-in-chief in her senior year.

“I owe a lot to that experience and to the English department faculty for setting me on a path as a professional journalist.”