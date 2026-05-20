UB studio aims to improve manufactured housing for rural seniors

From left, UB students Md Ahsan Ullah, Hunter Johnson and Mason Montgomery discuss issues of durability and material recycling with Ríobart É. Breen of the Institute for Transformational and Ecosystem-based Climate Adaptation (ITECA) at the University at Albany. Photo courtesy of Nicholas Rajkovich

“We are hopeful that mobile home manufacturers and the state’s Housing and Community Renewal agency will utilize these designs in future projects. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A graduate studio in the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning worked this spring to address an urgent and often overlooked challenge of housing in rural communities: ensuring that it is affordable, durable, energy efficient, and accessible.

The 12 graduate students worked in small teams, each tasked with tackling issues of energy efficiency, durability, climate resilience and universal design. The studio partnered with the Rural Housing Coalition of New York, which received a grant from AARP to help sponsor the studio led by Nicholas Rajkovich, PhD, associate professor of architecture at UB.

The students’ work very well could have an impact outside the studio walls. There is significant interest in expanding manufactured housing in the state given its affordability. And while manufactured homes make up only 2.4% of the total housing stock in New York State, 1 in 10 homes in the state’s rural communities is either a manufactured home or a pre-1976 mobile home.

Both types of housing carry lower construction and operating costs than a traditional built-on-site home, but older units can be unsafe, energy inefficient and lack accessibility features.

“We are very grateful for the collaboration with the University at Buffalo’s School of Architecture and Planning on this AARP funded initiative. Prof. Nick Rajkovich and his students did a tremendous job in creating new mobile home designs that were more energy efficient, climate change resilient and more conducive to the needs of senior residents,” says Rural Housing Coalition Executive Director Michael J. Borges. “We are hopeful that mobile home manufacturers and the state’s Housing and Community Renewal agency will utilize these designs in future projects.”

Earlier in the semester, the students toured a manufactured housing factory in Sangerfield, New York, along with visiting several manufactured housing communities. They then spent weeks developing detailed digital models, drawings and analyses that addressed access, constructability, cost and environmental performance. Each team also presented their designs and findings to a group of stakeholders in Albany earlier this month.

“Students took a critical look at the opportunities that exist for improving the designs of manufactured housing in the state and responded to different issues that we know are happening in New York State, like an aging population and climate change,” says Rajkovich.