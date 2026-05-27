UB project connects vulnerable populations to resources

UB social work and public health graduate students will soon have a presence in the downtown library in Lafayette Square, where they will help connect people experiencing homelessness to needed resources.

“We can reduce that strain, so librarians continue to fulfill their community mission while helping people in what is already a gathering point. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo social work and public health graduate students will soon be in the downtown library as part of a pilot project that will assist patrons struggling with housing instability, behavioral health, and substance use issues.

“Pathways to Stability” is a trauma-informed project designed to decrease emergency and intensive services for at-need populations by providing connections to various resources.

The U.S. Census Bureau in 2024 found that 26% of Buffalo’s population was living in poverty. The project represents a community investment that is advocating for solutions to familiar challenges associated with that reality while providing students with valuable workforce development skills, according to Michael Applegarth, PhD, assistant professor in UB’s School of Social Work and the project’s principal investigator.

“Like many other cities, Buffalo is navigating how to respond to those struggling with these kinds of difficulties,” says Applegarth. “The goal of our project is to intervene before there’s a need for things like emergency department visits or involvement with the criminal legal system.”

UB is collaborating on the project with Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. Co-investigators include Applegarth’s UB colleagues Linda Kahn, PhD, research professor in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Science, and Jessica Kruger, PhD, clinical associate professor in the School of Public Health and Health Professions.

Applegarth says the downtown library, at 1 Lafayette Square in Buffalo, is a trusted community space that is also within walking distance of the Buffalo City Mission, the Erie County Department of Social Services, and the Erie County Holding Center. It is close to a park and a bus station, and one of the few places where people can easily access computers.

“It’s a common gathering point that can benefit from additional support services,” says Applegarth. “Patrons often requiring services are engaging the librarians, who in addition to helping are managing their other duties. We can reduce that strain, so librarians continue to fulfill their community mission while helping people in what is already a gathering point.”

The plan is to staff the library with students twice a week for 10 weeks, beginning sometime next month. As the project progresses, Applegarth says they will learn what is working and what is not, adjusting accordingly.

“At the end of the pilot, we’ll measure service reach and student learning outcomes along with determining the extent of the need, and what resources were most often requested,” says Applegarth.

The project’s team will share their findings with community partners.

“That information will help us build on future work and pursue long-term funding possibilities,” says Applegarth.