UB schools among the best in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools rankings

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Several schools within the University at Buffalo are ranked among the top nationwide in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools rankings, released this morning.

UB’s pharmacy program in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is among the top 20 in the nation, coming in at No. 16 among public and private universities and 15th among public universities. It is also the top-ranked pharmacy program in New York State.

The School of Public Health and Health Professions ranks among the top 20 among public universities in the country, coming in at No. 19. The school improved its overall ranking among public and private universities 11 spots from last year to No. 31.

The Graduate School of Education improved seven places to No. 47 nationally and No. 37 among public universities, and is again the No. 1 education school among public universities in New York State.

The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences improved two spots to No. 55 overall and 30th among public universities, and is again the No. 1 engineering school among public universities in New York State.

Programs within the engineering school that are ranked nationwide, among both public and private universities, include industrial (24); aerospace (33); civil (34); environmental (46), which jumped 14 places; chemical (47); computer (50), which improved 8 spots; materials (62); mechanical (64); biomedical (64); and electrical (67).

UB’s computer science program is also ranked No. 65 among Best Computer Science Schools nationally and 39th among public universities.

The School of Nursing’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program is ranked 51st nationally and No. 35 among public universities, and is the top-ranked program among public universities in the state.

The School of Law improved 12 spots to No. 82 overall and No. 43 among public universities and is again the No. 1 law school among public universities in New York State.

The School of Management ranked 83rd nationally and 46th among public universities, the highest MBA program in the SUNY system. The School of Management also fares well in several new categories in this year’s rankings, including 34th nationally (No. 22 among public universities) in Best Information Systems Programs and 44th nationally (25th among public universities) in Best Production-Operations Programs.

The Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences is ranked among the top medical schools nationwide (third tier) in both research and primary care. The Jacobs School ranks No. 2 in the state and 88th in the country in graduates practicing in medically underserved areas.

U.S. News includes several new science rankings this year, including:

Biostatistics: No. 49 and No. 26 among public universities

Earth sciences: No. 73 nationwide and No. 50 among public universities

Chemistry: No. 84 and No. 50 among public universities

Physics: No. 86 and No. 53 among public universities

Mathematics: No. 93 and No. 60 among public universities

Biological sciences: No. 104 and No. 60 among public universities

In addition, the following UB graduate programs are ranked this year: