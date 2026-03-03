UB researchers to study how replacement ‘forever chemicals’ build up in fish

University at Buffalo RENEW scientists will explore how per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) accumulate inside zebrafish with a Department of Defense grant.

“If replacement PFAS accumulate in fish the same way legacy PFAS do, that has important implications for environmental risk. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fluorotelomers were introduced as safer versions of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), but recent studies suggest they may build up in fish much like the “forever chemicals” they replaced.

Understanding the risks these replacement PFAS pose to aquatic life requires a clearer picture of how they accumulate in fish at the molecular level.

Now, scientists from the University at Buffalo’s RENEW Institute will examine how fluorotelomers latch onto fish cell membranes and interact with key protein gatekeepers, thanks to a one-year, $250,000 Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP) grant from the U.S. Department of Defense.

RENEW chemists Diana Aga, G. Ekin Atilla-Gokcumen and Alexander Hoepkner are co-investigators on the project and will lead the experimental work. The computational component will be led by principal investigator Angela Wilson, PhD, John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Michigan State University.

“By understanding the rules that dictate how these newer forms of forever chemicals settle into different parts of a fish, we are developing better ways to measure environmental risk and protect our aquatic ecosystems,” says Aga, PhD, director of RENEW and SUNY Distinguished Professor and Henry M. Woodburn Chair in the UB Department of Chemistry.

Fluorotelomers were thought to be less persistent than legacy PFAS like perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) because they have shorter chains of carbon. However, they appear to be bioaccumulating in plants and animals all the same.

They’re often used in aqueous film-forming foam, a firefighting agent long used at military bases, airports and industrial sites that can soak into soil and eventually flow into waterways.

The RENEW team will examine how fluorotelomers, as well as other types of PFAS found in this firefighting foam, enter the cells of zebrafish, a freshwater species widely used in research because many of its biological processes are similar to those in humans.

“If replacement PFAS accumulate in fish the same way legacy PFAS do, that has important implications for environmental risk,” Aga says.

One way PFAS penetrate cells is by interacting with the lipids that form the cell membrane. They may also interact with transporter proteins embedded within the membrane that regulate what enters and leaves the cell.

“The cell membrane represents the first protective barrier of a cell and plays a critical role in its biological functions,” says Atilla-Gokcumen, PhD, Dr. Marjorie E. Winkler Distinguished Professor and associate chair of the UB Department of Chemistry. “To understand how PFAS accumulate in cells, we need to know the molecular mechanisms that control interactions at the cell membrane.”

Atilla-Gokcumen will lead the in vitro experiments to identify genes and proteins that facilitate the uptake of different PFAS through exposure studies in cell line models of zebrafish.