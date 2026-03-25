Several UB programs rank among the top 50 in the U.S. in QS World University Rankings by Subject

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The School of Dental Medicine ranks among the country’s top 10 for dentistry and the University at Buffalo ranks among the top 50 in the U.S. in several other subject areas in the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, released today by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, provides comparative analysis on the performance of more than 18,300 individual university programs taken by students at more than 1,700 universities in 100 locations around the world.

The rankings also assess five broad faculty areas: Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences & Management.

QS uses five key metrics to compile the subject rankings. Reputation indicators are based on the responses of more than 200,000 employers and academics to QS surveys while Citations per Paper and H-Index measure research impact and productivity.

UB’s dentistry program, housed in the School of Dental Medicine, ranks ninth in the U.S., an improvement of three places from last year, and 28th in the world, up 11 spots.

In addition, UB ranks among the top 50 in the U.S. in the following programs:

Library & Information Management — tied for No. 16.

Geography — tied for No. 21.

Pharmacy & Pharmacology — tied for No. 22.

Engineering — Civil & Structural – tied for No. 27.

Archaeology — tied for No. 36.

Philosophy — tied for No. 49.

Materials Science — tied for No. 50.

UB ranks among the top 100 in the U.S. in four of the five broad subject areas QS ranked: No. 53 in Engineering & Technology; tied for 65th in Arts & Humanities; tied for 73rd in Natural Sciences; and tied for No. 87 in Life Sciences & Medicine.

UB was ranked in 16 other subjects (all ties): Chemistry (52); Linguistics (52); Electrical & Electronic Engineering (55); English Language & Literature (56); Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering (58); Computer Science & Information Systems (59); Chemical Engineering (61); Mathematics (62); Communication & Media Studies (68); Education (69); Physics & Astronomy (70); Psychology (75); Environmental Sciences (75); Medicine (89); Economics & Econometrics (90); Biological Sciences (92).