Media Advisory: UB School of Dental Medicine to host day of free dental care for veterans

11th annual Dentistry Smiles on Veterans Program gives back to those who have served their country

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Faculty and students from the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine will offer free dental care to Western New York veterans on Friday, March 6, at the UB Dental Clinic in Squire Hall on the South Campus.

During the 11th annual Dentistry Smiles on Veterans Program, U.S. veterans from all branches of the military will receive comprehensive oral health care services, including dental screenings, cleanings, restorations, repairs and extractions at no cost.

“The goal of this event is to provide free services to our veterans who may not have access to oral health care,” says Marcelo Araujo, PhD, DDS, dean of the dental school. “Veterans do not receive dental benefits through the Veterans Administration. This program helps to bridge that gap, and it serves as a meaningful opportunity for students to learn the importance of giving back to the community.”

Since 2014, UB’s program has helped numerous veterans by providing more than $700,000 worth of dental work and treated more than 2,000 people.

Who: UB School of Dental Medicine. Volunteers from UB’s health science schools will provide additional services and education focused on improving patient health and wellness.

What : Eleventh annual Dentistry Smiles on Veterans Program. U.S. military veterans will receive free, comprehensive oral health care services, including dental screenings, cleanings, restorations, repairs and extractions.

When: Friday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Best time for media: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Where: UB Dental Clinic, first floor of Squire Hall, on UB’s South Campus (the intersection of Main Street and Bailey Avenue)

Contacts on the day of the event:

Edward Morrison, assistant dean and chief marketing officer

School of Dental Medicine

Email: edwardmo@buffalo.edu

Phone: 716-955-0393

Sarah Smykowski, associate director, communications and web

School of Dental Medicine

Email: smmachaj@buffalo.edu

Phone: 716-725-2908