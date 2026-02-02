Forever K-Pop: A Celebration Concert North American Tour Visits UB Center for the Arts

Right Angle Entertainment and Maple Tree Entertainment today announced the ultimate K-Pop fan night out with a brand-new concert experience set to burst onto stages around North America this spring, including a stop at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA) for one show only on April 2, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Inspired by the worldwide K-Pop phenomenon and recent smash-hit film, “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert brings a next-level, fan-powered tribute experience and high-octane production featuring today’s biggest K-Pop hits to life on stage in a cinematic spectacle unlike anything audiences have seen in a tribute concert before. With K-Pop band, “BTS” returning to the global stage, the K-pop genre will see renewed momentum, drawing increased attention from longtime fans and new audiences worldwide.

Venue online only presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 4, with the unlock code UBKPOP. Public on sale starts on Friday, Feb. 6 at 10.am. Tickets will be available at ubcfa.org, Ticketmaster or in person at the UBCFA Ticket Office. Please visit the UBCFA website for hours.

Designed as a high-energy K-pop revue, “Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert” fuses electrifying live vocals and choreography, bold costuming and cinematic visuals into a dazzling live performance. Presented in two exhilarating 45-minute acts, the show captures the pulse of the global K-pop movement while spotlighting iconic moments and breakout anthems including Katseye’s “Debut,” “Golden” and “Soda Pop” by the “K-Pop Demon Hunters” breakout sensations HUNTR/X (Huntrix) and Saja Boys, respectively. Other chart-topping hits in the set list include “Seven” by Jungkook featuring Latto, BTS’ “Butter,” BLACKPINK’s “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” NewJeans’ “Supershy” and Stray Kids’ “Maniac.”

"K-pop's worldwide popularity is truly staggering. Its creativity, its passion, its community - all of that energy has inspired us to craft a concert event that captures the joy and spectacle fans crave," says Justin Sudds, executive producer at Right Angle Entertainment. "We've built this show for the fans who live for K-pop, dance practice videos, fancams, music video premieres and the electrifying sensation of seeing their favorite songs performed onstage."

"Forever K-Pop delivers nonstop momentum and an adrenaline-fueled lineup of crowd-igniting anthems, dance-floor favorites and instantly recognizable hits designed to get the entire room moving," says Dean Elliott, Executive Creative Director at Maple Tree Entertainment. "The result is a massive, feel-good dance party for tweens, teens, families and devoted fans alike."

From the creators and producers of Ninja Kids Infinite Possibilities: Live!, Jay Shetty: Love Rules, The Life and Music of George Michael and The Simon and Garfunkel Story, Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert promises a euphoric night powered by breathtaking vocals, razor-sharp choreography and the unmistakable pulse of the global K-pop wave. Every musical number becomes a sensory event — a whirlwind of light, movement and sound that transports audiences straight to a stadium in Seoul.

K-pop’s global momentum shows no signs of slowing. According to Forbes, in just six months K-pop acts generated $228 million in ticket sales across 1.6 million fans. Now, with Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert, audiences everywhere can feel the rush of the genre’s signature sound and spectacle — live, loud and up close.

