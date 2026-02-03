University at Buffalo named a top producer of U.S. Fulbright scholars

UB is one of 25 institutions nationwide to receive the designation

“UB’s standing as a top-producing institution of Fulbright scholars is a testament to the exceptional caliber of our faculty and our steadfast commitment to international engagement. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo is among the nation’s colleges and universities with the highest number of scholars selected in the 2025-26 academic year for the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program.

The distinction – being named a Fulbright Top Producing Institution – was announced today by the Fulbright program. UB is one of 25 institutions nationwide to receive the designation.

Six UB faculty members – Shermali Gunawardena, Barbara Prinari, Bina Ramamurthy, Adrian Rodriguez-Riccelli, Hua “Helen” Wang and Hao Zeng – received Fulbright awards to study and teach abroad this academic year.

“UB’s standing as a top-producing institution of Fulbright scholars is a testament to the exceptional caliber of our faculty and our steadfast commitment to international engagement,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi. “Through research and education, our Fulbright faculty scholars address consequential issues shaping global society. We are immensely proud of our Fulbright scholars — past and present — for their enduring contributions to our students, our communities and the world.”

The Fulbright program, established in 1946, is the U.S. government’s premier international academic exchange program devoted to improving intercultural relations, diplomacy and competence between the people of the U.S. and other nations through educational exchange. Coordinated by the U.S. Department of State, it provides opportunities for Americans and participants from 160 countries and locations to study, teach, and conduct research abroad, advancing knowledge, science, and industry through international exchange and collaboration.

UB has increased its efforts to inform and prepare faculty to successfully apply to this prestigious program. This includes workshops, outreach and networking programs led by the Office of Faculty Affairs to help participants fully explore award opportunities, learn more about the application process, and prepare a strong application.

Since 2020, 19 UB faculty, including the six from this year, received the Fulbright U.S. Scholar award. An additional six faculty participated in the U.S. Fulbright Specialist Program during the same time period.

Hao Zeng, PhD, the Moti Lal Rustgi Professor in the Department of Physics, is conducting research on chalcogenide perovskite thin films with Japanese materials scientist Hideo Hosono. These advanced semiconductor materials show promise for photovoltaics, tandem solar cells and optoelectronic devices.

“My Fulbright fellowship in Japan has been an amazing opportunity to collaborate with international peers and gain new perspectives on this emerging field of research that is critical to the advancement of semiconductors and other key technologies,” says Zeng, who co-directs the UB Center for Advanced Semiconductor Technologies.

Bina Ramamurthy, PhD, professor of teaching in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, spent this past fall semester in Austria as a visiting professor at St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences, where she taught and conducted research on blockchain-based systems.

“My 2025 Fulbright experience teaching blockchain technology at USTP St. Pölten, Austria was extraordinary,” says Ramamurthy. “My Austrian journey left me inspired and grateful, with new perspectives and lasting memories.”

Fulbright alumni work to make a positive impact on their communities, sectors, and the world and have included 44 heads of state or government, 63 Nobel Laureates, 93 Pulitzer Prize winners, 83 MacArthur Fellows, and countless leaders all sectors and industries across the United States and around the world.

UB faculty interested in learning more about the program can contact Maria Almanza, director of faculty recognition, or Tilman Baumstark, UB Fulbright liaison and associate vice provost for faculty affairs.