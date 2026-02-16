UB researchers’ FOXG1 drug cleared for clinical trials

A drug developed by Soo-Kyung and Jae Lee, who lead the FOXG1 Research Center at the University at Buffalo, has been approved to begin clinical trials. Photo: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo

Two scientists in white lab coats stand together next to a light green column and a lab visible behind them.

“It brings hope not only for our daughter, but for all children and families affected by this devastating neuro-developmental disorder. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A drug developed at the University at Buffalo to treat FOXG1 syndrome has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin clinical trials.

The agency approved an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FRF-001, a viral gene therapy designed to address the underlying genetic cause of FOXG1 syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder marked by cognitive and physical disabilities and epilepsy.

FRF-001 was developed by UB biologists Soo-Kyung and Jae Lee, who oversee the FOXG1 Research Center at UB and whose daughter was born with FOXG1 syndrome.

“Reaching a clinical trial reflects the extraordinary commitment of the FOXG1 community, the families who never stopped believing and the incredible support we’ve received from UB,” says Soo-Kyung Lee, PhD, SUNY Empire Innovation Professor and the Om P. Bahl Endowed Professor in the UB Department of Biological Sciences, and director of the FOXG1 Research Center. “This clinical trial is an important step toward turning their hope into real therapies.”

FOXG1 syndrome is caused by mutations in the Forkhead Box G1, one of the most important genes for early brain development. This mutation is rare — affecting one in 30,000 individuals worldwide — but the gene has been linked to autism spectrum disorder and certain cancers, suggesting that FOXG1 therapies may be relevant for more common disorders.