UB Center for the Arts Announces Spring 2026 Season Featuring Something for Everyone

From celebrated artists to beloved family classics, UBCFA’s spring 2026 season brings top talent and diverse programming to Western New York

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA), the region’s premier multidisciplinary arts hub, announces its spring 2026 season, featuring music programming that spans jazz, indie and folk rock, along with special events that bring the best in arts and entertainment to Western New York.

From nationally touring artists to work from UB’s own creative community, the spring season continues to invite audiences to join in a celebration of the full spectrum of live performance.

“This spring is about energy, discovery and shared experiences,” says Jamie Enser, executive director of the Center for the Arts. “With programming that spans film, music, dance, comedy and family events, we are excited to welcome everyone to experience the joy of live performance.”

The spring season begins Saturday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. with a screening of the timeless adventure film, "The Goonies." The Goonies 40th Anniversary Screening and Q&A featuring Corey Feldman and Kerri Green brings the classic to life as the stars share behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the film. Later in the month, the UB Department of Theatre and Dance’s Zodiaque Dance Company appears on the Mainstage with its 51st Season Spring Concert. Performances run Feb. 27–March 1.

As the season continues, March brings entertainment for all ages. On Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m., the Be Like Blippi Tour arrives with a brand-new interactive adventure that invites families to unlock the spark of curiosity. On Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m., the Gen X Comedy Take Over Tour brings humor, resilience and unapologetic realness that celebrates life’s quirks and the power of being yourself. A timeless story comes to life in a newly adapted live performance on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. with Dr. Seuss’s Cat in the Hat Live On Stage, delivering a fresh and memorable experience for the whole family.

Professional dance returns with Complexions Contemporary Ballet on Saturday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. The renowned New York City-based company celebrates its 30th anniversary with a powerful, genre-defying program that fuses classical technique, striking athleticism and innovative choreography. The evening features audience favorites, including “Love Rocks”, a high-energy work set to the music of Lenny Kravitz. $20 student tickets are available for K–12, college and studio students (ID required).