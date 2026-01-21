UB Center for the Arts Announces Spring 2026 Season Featuring Something for Everyone

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA), the region’s premier multidisciplinary arts hub, announces its spring 2026 season, featuring music programming that spans jazz, indie and folk rock, along with special events that bring the best in arts and entertainment to Western New York.
From nationally touring artists to work from UB’s own creative community, the spring season continues to invite audiences to join in a celebration of the full spectrum of live performance.
“This spring is about energy, discovery and shared experiences,” says Jamie Enser, executive director of the Center for the Arts. “With programming that spans film, music, dance, comedy and family events, we are excited to welcome everyone to experience the joy of live performance.”
The spring season begins Saturday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. with a screening of the timeless adventure film, "The Goonies." The Goonies 40th Anniversary Screening and Q&A featuring Corey Feldman and Kerri Green brings the classic to life as the stars share behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the film. Later in the month, the UB Department of Theatre and Dance’s Zodiaque Dance Company appears on the Mainstage with its 51st Season Spring Concert. Performances run Feb. 27–March 1.
As the season continues, March brings entertainment for all ages. On Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m., the Be Like Blippi Tour arrives with a brand-new interactive adventure that invites families to unlock the spark of curiosity. On Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m., the Gen X Comedy Take Over Tour brings humor, resilience and unapologetic realness that celebrates life’s quirks and the power of being yourself. A timeless story comes to life in a newly adapted live performance on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. with Dr. Seuss’s Cat in the Hat Live On Stage, delivering a fresh and memorable experience for the whole family.
Professional dance returns with Complexions Contemporary Ballet on Saturday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. The renowned New York City-based company celebrates its 30th anniversary with a powerful, genre-defying program that fuses classical technique, striking athleticism and innovative choreography. The evening features audience favorites, including “Love Rocks”, a high-energy work set to the music of Lenny Kravitz. $20 student tickets are available for K–12, college and studio students (ID required).
Tuesday, April 7, at 8 p.m., two-time Grammy Award-winning artist, Diana Krall brings the Diana Krall Tour 2026 to the UBCFA. This performance highlights Krall’s distinctive artistry and musicality that transcend any single musical style, making her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. April continues with cutting-edge music events as Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman headline on Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. Joined by emerging artist Brennan Wedl, the lineup delivers a compelling blend of indie rock and alternative country flair.
The end of April features Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel with Wilson and Walsh on Saturday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. Son of legendary guitarist Dickey Betts, Duane infuses classic Southern rock tradition with a soulful blend of blues, raw passion and six-string mastery. Backed by his band, Palmetto Motel and supported by vocalist Samoa Wilson and guitarist-vocalist Sean Walsh, this performance offers a memorable journey for audiences drawn to the rich legacy of Southern rock and blues-driven improvisation.
UB’s Distinguished Speakers Series continues on Tuesday, Feb. 10 with Kevin Olusola, Pentatonix beatboxer and creativity expert, as the keynote for UB’s 50th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Speaker. The series concludes on Tuesday, March 10 with former “Today” co-anchor, journalist, author and CEO, Hoda Kotb. Tickets for Hoda Kotb are nearly sold out; reserve yours soon. Both events begin at 7 p.m.
Spring Into Art, a free annual event, wraps up the spring season on Tuesday, April 28, at 5 p.m., Showcasing performances, exhibitions, installations and interactive activities by university artists, this community celebration offers guests of all ages a unique opportunity to experience the arts at UB.
Tickets for all performances are available now at ubcfa.org or through Ticketmaster. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the UB Center for the Arts Ticket Office. Please visit the website for hours.
For group sales, engagement opportunities, or more information, contact Jamie Enser at 716-645-6254 or jenser@buffalo.edu.
Explore the full schedule of performances and exhibitions this season at ubcfa.org.
Connect with the UB Center for the Arts
103 Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260
716-645-6259 | ubcfa.org
UBCFA Website | UBCFA Events | UBCFA Instagram | UBCFA Facebook
Gina Cali-Misterkiewicz
Assistant Dean for Marketing and Communications
College of Arts and Sciences
716-645-0755
ginacali@buffalo.edu