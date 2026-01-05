New scholarship to support Lafayette High School students interested in architecture

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Lafayette International High School (PS 207) students with an interest in architecture will soon be able to apply for the Gordon Bunshaft Award — a new scholarship program formed between the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning and the SOM Foundation.

Gordon Bunshaft, FAIA (1909-1990), was born in Buffalo and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1928. He later worked as a lead designer and partner at the international architecture and engineering practice Skidmore, Owings & Merril (SOM), authoring many seminal buildings that characterized the International Style, including the Albright-Knox Art Gallery addition in 1962.

Lafayette International High School is one of over 20 secondary schools operated by the Buffalo Public Schools. Serving about 500 immigrant and refugee students who speak over 40 languages, about 80 teachers and staff work diligently to prepare this diverse body of students with highly varied educational backgrounds for college and beyond.

“This fellowship is perfectly aligned with the mission of Lafayette,” said Principal John Starkey. “I know this experience will highlight our students, and motivate and inspire additional students to step up and not give up, despite the obstacles they face.”

By supporting Lafayette International High School students who wish to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Architecture degree at UB, the Gordon Bunshaft Award seeks to honor the legacy and influence Bunshaft had on the profession while providing a path of entry and support to Buffalo students. The funds of this scholarship are meant to support non-tuition costs, which are critical for college students.

“The Bunshaft Award embodies a distinctly Buffalo story — where immigrant experiences, cultural exchange, and worldmaking through design intersect,” said Erkin Özay, chair and associate professor in UB’s Department of Architecture. “It’s a privilege to support the next generation of architects, and we’re thankful for the SOM Foundation’s generosity and commitment to expanding access to architectural education.”

Additional contributions to the fellowship were provided by Beth Tauke, associate professor in UB’s Department of Architecture. “Beth is everything. Her care, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to our school is unmatched,” said Özay. “Her impact will help elevate this program and cultivate transformative opportunities for these students.”

Interested applicants from Lafayette International High School are asked to visit the UB Application Portal, where there will be a set of additional questions and a notification sent to the school principal to provide a letter of support.

The goal of the SOM Foundation is to advance the profession’s ability to address the key topics of our time by bringing together and supporting design aspirations. They currently offer six annual awards that support students and faculty of architecture, landscape architecture, interior architecture, urban design, and engineering.

“The SOM Foundation is honored to partner with University at Buffalo’s School of Architecture and Planning to create the Gordon Bunshaft Award,” said Iker Gil, executive director of the SOM Foundation. “We look forward to supporting Lafayette High School students as they enter UB’s School of Architecture and Planning and they become the next generation of designers and architects. It is a perfect way to honor the legacy of Gordon Bunshaft.”

Starkey is hopeful that this experience will only highlight his students. “Our school [Lafayette] goes beyond traditional roles; we’re a hands-on, wrap around support institution. I’m honored by the SOM Foundation and UB’s willingness to trust us to provide high quality students.”

According to Starkey, Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Pascal Mubenga has already set the standard and expectations high, particularly for their English as a second language learners, emphasizing the importance of and alignment with this program.

With additional support from the SOM Foundation geared toward student professional development, the award will assist successful graduates to emerge as industry leaders who will build on the Bunshaft/Lafayette legacy. Successful fellows will be granted the prestigious title of SOM Foundation Fellow.