UB online programs in nursing, engineering management among top 10 nationwide

The rankings, from U.S. News & World Report, highlight the excellence of these innovative educational courses

“Bachelor’s-prepared nurses improve patient safety and outcomes, and lower all-cause hospital morality. Our fully online format makes this education accessible to registered nurses across the country. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Remote learning programs in nursing and engineering management offered by the University at Buffalo are among the top 10 nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Online Programs.

The rankings, which were released today, assess online academic programs offered by U.S. college and universities.

The School of Nursing’s RN to BS program ranked No. 2 in the nation among roughly 350 online bachelor’s degree programs, regardless of discipline. It ranked No. 1 the past two years.

“Being ranked No. 2 among all online bachelor’s programs nationwide, across disciplines, speaks to the quality and impact of our RN to BS program,” says Annette Wysocki, dean of UB’s School of Nursing. “Bachelor’s-prepared nurses improve patient safety and outcomes, and lower all-cause hospital morality. Our fully online format makes this education accessible to registered nurses across the country. We are proud to support nurses as they build on their clinical expertise and advance their ability to deliver high-quality, evidence-based care.”

To rank online bachelor’s programs, U.S. News considered four categories: engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and peer assessment.

The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences’ engineering management program came in at No. 8 among more than 110 programs in U.S. News’ best online master’s in engineering programs’ overall category. The program has climbed 41 spots since its initial ranking of No. 49 in 2022.

The engineering management program is designed for engineers who want to take leadership roles in their organizations and industries.

“Our engineering management program’s rise to eighth in the nation is a powerful testament to the dedication of our faculty and staff and to the talent of the students they prepare for advancement as industry leaders,” says Kemper E. Lewis, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

The program is led by Cecilia Martínez León, associate professor of teaching in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering.

“Our continued rise in the rankings reflects a program built intentionally for working professionals — one that values flexibility without compromising rigor," she says. "We serve professionals across the U.S. and globally who want to lead, innovate, and make an impact without stepping away from their careers. As competition intensifies at the top, our focus on sustained excellence, relevance, and real-world application is what keeps us moving forward.”

To rank the master’s in engineering programs, U.S. News considered five categories: engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessment, services and technologies, and student excellence.