UB scientist awarded $50,000 for acute respiratory distress syndrome research

BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo researchers studying how to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) will receive $50,000 from the State University of New York’s Technology Accelerator Fund.

The research, led by Anna Blumental-Perry, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Biochemistry in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, aims to improve outcomes for patients who suffer from the life-threatening condition, which occurs when lung swelling causes fluid to build up in tiny elastic air sacs in the lungs called alveoli.

The project – “Therapeutic Enhancement of a Novel Pathway Promoting Mitochondrial Health” – addresses the lack of targeted treatments beyond supportive care for ARDS.

As such, Blumenthal-Perry’s research team is developing JumpStart, an RNA-based medication delivered via lipid nanoparticles to enhance mitochondrial function and protect lung cells in ARDS patients.

“We found that some mitochondrial small RNAs end up in the nucleus during stress in certain types of cells,” says Blumental-Perry. “We called the one we are working on JumpStart, and we discovered it acts as a major signaling molecule that helps cells restore energy production and survive.”

Mitochondria are tiny energy hubs within the cell that communicate with the rest of the cells, Blumental-Perry says.

“So basically, when this communication breaks down and does not occur properly, the cells are unable to produce energy, and they’re dying,” she says.

“This is what is happening during many pathological conditions, including acute lung injury. We would like people to understand we are trying to change the concept of how we can treat the diseases,” she says. “Rather than inhibiting or activating one particular pathway, we are trying to address naturally occurring signaling systems that basically restructure the cell, for survival via energy production.”

She adds: “We’re trying to develop a new type of RNA therapeutics addressing the root of the problem by rebuilding damaged organelle, not forcing it to work harder while damaged. So, we hope that our hypothesis is correct and JumpStart will successfully rebuild mitochondria and by doing so save stressed cells.”

Blumental-Perry received guidance and support for developing JumpStart from Smitha James, associate director of the Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences at UB, and Olga Petrova, director of innovation initiatives at UB’s Office of Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships (BEP).

This includes assistance with applying to the SUNY Technology Accelerator Fund, as well as the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps Interior Northeast Hub, of which UB is a member. Blumental-Perry completed the I-Corps program, which she says resulted in a much clearer understanding of how to bring her discovery from the lab to a new technology that will help patients.

Blumental-Perry also credits BEP with her being accepted into the Medicines Discovery Award Program from the Empire Discovery Institute in November 2025. She is utilizing funding from this program to investigate additional aspects of the JumpStart pathway, further accelerating its development into therapeutics.

The $50,000 award is one of eight SUNY research projects chosen for the seed funding by SUNY’s Technology Accelerator Fund, which helps faculty inventors and scientists turn their research into market-ready technologies. The goal is to accelerate time to market for these innovations and increase their market readiness for potential investors, strategic partners and customers.

“I applaud our SUNY researchers for their visionary work and for helping secure SUNY's position as a national leader in cutting-edge research. The SUNY Technology Accelerator Fund helps advance research that will improve New Yorkers’ lives, health, and safety,” said SUNY Chancellor King. “These investments work to increase the societal impact of our SUNY inventors and scientists by preparing their research for commercialization.”