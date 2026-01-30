Media Advisory: UB School of Dental Medicine hosts 25th annual ‘Give Kids A Smile’

As part of the annual Give Kids A Smile at UB's dental school, local children receive X-rays, fluoride treatments, checkups and cleanings. Photo: Cass McAllister

Free event Feb. 6 emphasizes preventative care as part of Children’s Dental Health Month

“Give Kids A Smile highlights the importance of prevention, education and access to quality oral health care starting at a young age."

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Faculty and students in the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine will provide free oral health screenings, fluoride treatments and oral hygiene education to local preschoolers and elementary school children on Friday, Feb. 6, during Give Kids A Smile (GKAS).

The dental school’s 25th annual event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Squire and Harriman halls on UB’s South Campus.

Sponsored by the American Dental Association (ADA) and held the first Friday in February, GKAS kicks off National Children’s Dental Health Month by providing oral health treatments to underserved children and teaching them the correct way to brush and floss their teeth. Colvin Cleaners is serving as the local sponsor of this year’s event.

Launched nationally in 2003, the program has impacted more than 9 million children nationwide, including thousands in Western New York.

“Give Kids A Smile highlights the importance of prevention, education and access to quality oral health care starting at a young age,” says Brett Chiquet, DDS, PhD, professor and chair of the Department of Pediatric and Community Dentistry in UB’s dental school. “It’s our opportunity to provide the children here in our own community with a good foundation for oral health while showing them that a visit to the dentist can be fun, too.”

Schedule of activities

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., participating children will receive X-rays, fluoride treatments, checkups and cleanings. They also will get to enjoy hands-on educational activities such as brushing demonstrations with puppets, flossing simulations with Play-Doh and Legos, and the opportunity to dress up like a dentist.

A student DJ will entertain the visitors, and lunch will be provided.

At the end of the morning activities, children who have a parent present may stay for free operative care, including fillings and extractions, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The morning educational activities will take place in Harriman Hall while the treatments and cleanings will take place in Squire.

Here is a map of the South Campus.

On-site media contacts: